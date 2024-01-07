Classic Disneyland Ride Taken Apart and Dismantled After Closing

Disneyland is making no attempt to hide the fact that an entire attraction is being taken apart.

The original Disneyland Resort is famous for a lot of things. From classic dark rides like Pirates of the Caribbean to delicious snacks and treats like a churro or Mickey Bar, guests will find whatever it is they’re looking for when they visit Disneyland. Unfortunately, as is the case with any theme park like Universal Studios, Six Flags, and SeaWorld, rides and attractions must close in order to maintain the safety of riders and the ride itself. This is exactly what happened with Astro Orbitor several months ago, though the attraction is currently in a very peculiar state.

As you can see in the photo below, Astro Orbitor has been completely disassembled during its closure, with plastic covering what remains of the attraction.

Astro Orbitor is down for refurbishment. It’s wrapped in plastic to keep it fresh. #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/cEOvdc4BrP — TouringPlans (@TouringPlans) January 3, 2024

It was certainly an interesting sight to see an iconic Disney park attraction dismantled right in front of guests. Astro Orbitor is closed indefinitely, but we would not be surprised to see it reopen within the next few months. Despite how strange this may seem, this is far from the first time we’ve seen something like this happen, with Silly Symphony Swings being totally removed from the park during its closure last year.

Astro Orbitor closed for refurbishment back in November 2023 and does not have a reopening date. The ride itself is a fairly standard experience that guests can find at most amusement parks. Much like Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Astro Orbitor lifts guests in the air and rotates them for a few minutes. Atro Orbitor can be found in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park and has become somewhat of a Disney theme park staple. Because of how simple the actual attraction is, it’s fairly easy for Disney to create copies for other parks, with versions present at places like Magic Kingdom and Tokyo Disneyland.

