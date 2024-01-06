Disneyland Limiting Access to Multiple Theme Park Rides This Week

Disneyland has slated several attractions for closure in early 2024, making January one of the worst times of the year to visit the iconic Southern California theme park.

Disneyland is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” and with so many incredible experiences, we have to agree. We have a ton of fun every time we visit the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, whether we’re at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure.

Unfortunately, the first few weeks of January are not the best time of the year to visit any of the Disney theme parks, with multiple rides and attractions historically closing at the start of the year. We’ve reported on quite a few of these closures, ranging from Kali River Rapids at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to several rides at the Disneyland Resort. In 2023, we revealed that a total of five different experiences would be going offline at the Disneyland Resort in early 2024, and the time has finally come. Starting January 8, 2024, the following rides and attractions will be closed at Disneyland:

Astro Orbiter

Mark Twain Riverboat

Sailing Ship Columbia

Grizzly River Run

Paradise Gardens Park Events

Two of these closures are continuing from 2023, and the other three are brand-new. At the time of publishing this article, these closures are indefinite. Make sure you stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all your Disney theme park news.

Grizzly River Run makes a lot of sense, considering it’s a water ride. The colder winter months are a great time for Disney to close down these types of attractions in order to give them the proper maintenance they need. We see this quite often with water-based rides, with Disney typically closing them for a few months until the weather picks back up. Astro Orbiter, Sailing Shop Columbia, and the Mark Twain Riverboat will most likely close for a short period of time.

Speaking of closures, in late 2023, we saw one of the coolest and most unique attractions close permanently at Disneyland. This attraction was based on Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991), and we still haven’t totally gotten over this sad news. Thankfully, there are a ton of great alternatives for guests who are visiting Disneyland in January. If it’s been a while since your last trip, we highly recommend checking out the newly refurbished Mickey’s Toontown. Guests have a lot to discover in this renovated area, like exploring new themed areas and riding a brand-new version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. We also highly recommend that guests check out Avengers Campus, a Marvel-centric land located at Disney California Adventure. Here, guests can live out their very own Marvel storylines as they interact with iconic heroes and villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Thor, Loki, Black Widow, Iron Man, and Spider-Man.

Have you been to Disneyland recently? What’s your favorite thing to do at the parks?