Disney World Confirms Closure of One of Its Least-Popular Rides

The Walt Disney World Resort has clarified the upcoming closure of one of its most divisive and controversial theme park attractions.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to four incredible theme parks, each featuring its own unique rides and attractions. From Disney’s Hollywood Studios to the original Magic Kingdom, there’s an abundance of magical experiences waiting for guests. However, as is the case with any theme park like Six Flags, Universal Studios, or SeaWorld, Disney rides need to close from time to time, with one more attraction slated for refurbishment starting this month.

Inside the Magic reported on this closure late last year, but Disney has given us more information. Previously, Disney had only stated that Kali River Rapids would be closing in January, with no mention of a reopening date. However, when guests visit the official Walt Disney World website, Disney now states that Kali River Rapids will be closed through mid-March. This signals a closure of at least two months, and while we can’t imagine anyone would really want to experience this ride in the colder months, it’s always a little sad when a ride or attraction closes at the Disney theme parks.

As we’ve mentioned in the past, Kali River Rapids is not for everyone. For many guests, this ride is a fun-filled adventure, and for others, it’s a miserable experience that will leave you soaked for the rest of the day. If you’re not willing to get a little wet, you may want to avoid this one, as it has the chance to drench you in water. Complaints regarding this ride have rolled in since the dawn of time, with most guests complaining about how short the overall experience is. We have to admit that if Kali River Rapids was just a tiny bit longer, getting soaked wouldn’t be so bad. We constantly see people avoid this attraction while others look forward to cooling off on those hot and humid Florida days. Trust us, it’s not just a more intense Splash Mountain.

Kali River Rapids can be found in the Asia portion of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Disney’s Animal Kingdom features some excellent rides, like Expedition Everest, DINOSAUR, and, of course, Avatar Flight of Passage. Flight of Passage can be found in Pandora – The World of Avatar, a breathtaking land inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar franchise. This is by far one of Walt Disney Imagineering’s greatest achievements, blending immersive theming with jaw-dropping special effects to create one of the most realistic theme park lands on earth. We can’t wait to visit this area each and every time we visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” But be warned, it’s always extremely crowded.

