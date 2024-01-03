Disney Slashes Vacation Prices, New Discount Leaves Thousands Up for Grabs

Are you looking to save big on your next Disney World vacation? Well, if visiting Disney in 2024 was on your bucket list, but you were suffering from sticker shock after adding your resort and tickets to your cart, we might have some good news for you.

Now that the pandemic is behind us, travel has resumed, and Walt Disney World is back to being its incredibly popular, magical, yet overly-crowded vacation destination that it once was, the desire to return to the magic has been strong, and over this holiday season, we can see that the demand is back.

While many want to visit Magic Kingdom to get that perfect picture in front of Cinderella Castle, the cost of a photo in front of the most photographed landmark in the world could send you into debt. In fact, according to a study, 18% of families actually go into debt when they book a Disney World vacation, and that study was based on 2022 ticket prices, with an average of guests spending $141 per person per ticket at the parks.

Disney park tickets have jumped to costing nearly $180 during peak seasons for certain parks, and hotel rooms are far worse.

When we see Disney commercials on TV, we tend to see the Deluxe level resorts displayed on our screen pulling us in. When you see Cinderella twirling in front of the Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, it is easy to want to book a trip there. Move forward to when you are plugging in your dates online to see the total cost, and find out that the resort can, at times, cost nearly $1000 for one of the regular two bed rooms. Even some of the cheaper options, like Disney’s Pop Century Resort, can be quite costly after a week’s stay.

While Disney is not overly generous, they do offer discounts from time to time, and as of today, a new one has been offered for Florida residents, and it can save you hundreds to thousands of dollars off of your Disney trip.

Now, Florida residents can save up to 30% on their next Disney vacation in early 2024. The deal is available most nights from March 25th until July 7th, 2025.

Let’s take a look at the savings breakdown:

30% off your Disney Resort

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

25% off your Disney Resort

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

20% off your Disney Resort

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

10% off your Disney Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

You will have to have proof you are a Florida resident at check in, and you can stay a maximum of 14 nights on the deal. Additionally, it is worth noting the offer excludes the Tower Studios at Disney’s Riviera Resort, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, Pool View at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, 3-Bedroom Grand Villas, and The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

Florida residents can also save 40% on 4-day tickets and 30% on 3-day tickets compared to the non-Florida resident price of a 3-day or 4-day ticket. In combination with this new room offer, you can plan your park strategy right away!

Additionally, Annual Passholders can save up to 35% on rooms.

If that all still sounds a little over budget, we recently shared a sweepstakes that is giving away a free Disney vacation. Click here to enter, and learn more.

Do you plan on visiting Walt Disney World this year? Have prices become too high for a Disney vacation?

If you are looking to visit Walt Disney World Resort for a magical vacation, the Walt Disney World Website can be a great tool to begin planning your trip! You can begin exploring their theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. You can also take a look at their water parks where you can splash around in the chill of Disney’s Blizzard Beach (alongside new Frozen characters, Anna, Elsa, Sven, and Kristoff), or hit the waves at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. When you get hungry or want to go shopping, Disney Springs is the place to be, especially with World of Disney there ready to help you pick up some souvenirs! You can also begin looking for your Disney World Resort! If you are looking to stay at a Deluxe monorail Resort like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa or a Value Resort where you can hop on the Skyliner like Disney’s Pop Century Resort, it is always fun to begin looking for a room that would best suit you and your party. Plus, it has all the information you need to know on Disney Genie+ so that you will be ready to go on your My Disney Experience app once you download it! Click here to check it out today.