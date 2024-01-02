Disney Park Guests Can Snag 30% Off With New Discount

Disney is attempting to clear out its holiday merchandise by offering some deep discounts on various theme park items.

As the Christmas and holiday seasons finally start to wind down, guests are seeing the Disney theme parks slowly strip away their various limited-time theming and decorations. No matter how good Sleeping Beauty Castle or Cinderella Castle may look with their festive overlays, it’s that time of year when all of the Disney theme parks and resorts return to normal. This is also true for Disneyland Paris, with all of the Christmas decorations coming down.

This extends to stores, where guests can now snag some deep discounts on out-of-season items. An example of some of the items on sale was presented by ED92 (@ED92Magic), which you can see below.

There’s currently 30% off some Christmas items 🎄 pic.twitter.com/WLzFlzVeSf — ED92 (@ED92Magic) January 1, 2024



Guests visiting the resort can enjoy limited-time discounts of at least 30% on various items and merchandise. This, of course, includes ornaments, with Disney attempting to clear its remaining stock before the next holiday season approaches.

December is by far the busiest time of the year at all of the Disney theme parks, with millions of guests pouring into the front gates for the Christmas season. New Year’s Eve is also an incredibly popular time to visit Disney, with the various resorts offering special events and exclusive merchandise for guests to enjoy. Guests can spend Christmas day at the parks or count down to the new year. It makes sense that so many people want to spend their magical holiday vacations at the Disney parks, with Disney offering some incredibly magical experiences of its own.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is located in Chessy, France, and is often considered to be the most beautiful Disney resort on Earth. While Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom may have the popularity, and Disneyland Park has the history, Disneyland Paris has beauty and creativity, offering the millions of guests who visit it a chance to explore some of Walt Disney Imagineering’s greatest works. Of course, this European resort is filled with iconic attractions and experiences, ranging from thrilling roller coasters like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad to legendary dark rides like Haunted Mansion and “it’s a small world.” The newest addition to Disneyland Paris is Avengers Campus, which you can learn more about here.

Disneyland Paris features two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, each being given their own distinct theming, vibes, and atmosphere.

Did you get a chance to visit the Disney theme parks during the holidays?