Disney Passholders to Be Among First to Purchase Tickets to Exclusive ‘Star Wars’ Event

Disneyland Resort in California is gearing up for a major Star Wars Nite event coming soon to its theme park. Here are the exclusive details you need to know if you want to attend.

Read this next: Disney World Expansion Plans Approved Despite Protests

Disneyland Resort Unveils New Details Surrounding Exclusive’ Star Wars’ Event

Moments ago, Disneyland released all-new information surrounding its upcoming Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, beginning in April at Disneyland Park.

Tickets for this exclusive event will go on sale starting on February 20 for Inspire Key holders, with the rest of the Magic Key holders getting access to tickets the following day, February 21. Whatever tickets are left will go on sale to the general public beginning February 23. For all these dates, guests cannot purchase tickets until 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

The official dates for this event are as follows:

April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30

May 2,7,9

Tickets will start at $159 per guest and increase in price.

NEW: Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite tickets go on sale starting Feb. 20 for Inspire Key holders. All Magic Key holders can purchase starting Feb. 21. General public on sale starts Feb. 23. All dates no earlier than 9 a.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/kWp4QMMbmp — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 16, 2024

NEW: Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite tickets go on sale starting Feb. 20 for Inspire Key holders. All Magic Key holders can purchase starting Feb. 21. General public on sale starts Feb. 23. All dates no earlier than 9 a.m. PT. – Scott Gustin on X, formally Twitter

Read this next: Disney Store Comes Back to Life With a Modern Twist

Everything New Coming to This Exclusive Event

For the first time, individuals awaiting their turn in the online queue to secure Star Wars Nite tickets may now opt for digital notifications when accessing the ticket store.

To partake in this feature, select the “notify me” option after joining the queue and input your email address. Once it’s your turn, you’ll receive an email alert prompting you to return to the waiting room for entry into the ticket store site. You’ll have a window of ten minutes from the start of your turn to utilize the provided link and access the site.

Per the official Disney Parks Blog site, here’s everything new guests can experience during Disneyland’s Star Wars Nite coming soon:

Indulge in an array of delectable delights exclusive to Star Wars Nites, boasting over twenty tempting treats, including:

Savor the Street-style Elote Burger at Hungry Bear Restaurant

Dive into the Pork Belly Sisig-inspired Loaded Fries at Red Rose Taverne

Delight in the Pineapple and Ube Crescent Sundae at The Tropical Hideaway

Indulge your sweet tooth with the Chocolate Funnel Cake at Stage Door Café

Sample the Crab Fritters at Royal Street Veranda

Additionally, Café Orleans will offer specialty menu items, subject to availability. Reservations are recommended and can soon be secured online at Disneyland.com/Dining.

For those dressed in Star Wars-themed costumes*, a special cavalcade awaits where you can march alongside Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse down Main Street, U.S.A., concluding with a group photo in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle illuminated with galactic projections.

Read this next: Steven Spielberg Reveals Truth Behind Universal’s Newest Theme Park Plans

Channel your inner Jedi or Sith Lord and hone your lightsaber skills at the Star Wars Nite Lightsaber Instructional at “It a Small World” mall, featuring all-new maneuvers tailored for this year’s recruits from both the Light and Dark Side.

Join the Galactic Dance Party on Main Street, U.S.A., and groove to the beats of a Master DJ. Witness the unity of the Resistance at the Millennium Falcon during a captivating show. Be alert for encounters with Captain Phasma and her elite unit of Stormtroopers in Tomorrowland. Immerse yourself in numerous Star Wars-themed photo opportunities showcasing new locations and characters across the universe!

Although not during Star Wars Day 2024, Star Wars Nite returns with an all-new dark event at this Disney Park. Will you be going during Star Wars month or in April? Either way, the Walt Disney family invites you to dawn your favorite Star Wars character costume and head out to an unforgettable evening. Click here to learn more about this exciting event at Disneyland Resort coming soon!

Are you excited about the Disneyland Star Wars Nite returning this year? Will you be attending?