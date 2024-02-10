Villain Weddings Now Possible at Disney World and Beyond Thanks To Latest Drop

We have good news for a very specific kind of Disney fan: brides-to-be who feel like tying the knot in their villain era.

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings has teamed up with Allure Bridal to drop its debut Villains Collection. That means you can now choose to get married in a gown fit not for a princess, but their worst enemy, thanks to five dramatic, black wedding gowns inspired by (you guessed it) iconic Disney Villains.

The villains in question are Ursula, Maleficent, Jafar, and the Evil Queen. Each dress is fittingly reflective of their personal style in their respective movies. Ursula’s, for example, features a mermaid silhouette (ironically) with opulent beading. Meanwhile, the dress inspired by Maleficent as she is seen in Sleeping Beauty (1959) incorporates “shimmering green velvet” and an elaborate tulle train (equally perfect for both the walk down the aisle and casting a curse on a baby princess, if that’s your kind of thing).

Jafar’s always been a bonafide style icon, so it should come as no surprise that he’s inspired a gown, too. This dress has a plunging neckline that echoes Jafar’s collar in Aladdin (1992). It’s the Evil Queen’s dress, however, that has arguably received the most care and attention. While the regular version of the dress is decked out in intricate embroidery fitting of a royal, the dress has an alternative version which also incorporates a ruffled, wraparound cap sleeve inspired by the Evil Queen’s cape. Truly iconic.

“These new gowns capture both the romance and complexity of love,” Disney said in a statement. “The dresses are as versatile as they are romantic, each evoking themes from beloved Disney stories and highlighting iconic details and colorful accents from each of the character’s looks.”

If you’re not totally convinced by the villain aesthetic, you’ll be pleased to know that each dress is available in ivory as well as black. Prices start at $2,000.

Disney Fairy Tale Wedding gowns are most commonly worn by brides embarking upon their own Disney weddings, with the majority of these taking place across Walt Disney World. However, if you are keen to embrace the villain vibe on your big day, you’re not just limited to Orlando. Like all Disney Fairy Tale Weddings, venues are also possible at Disneyland Resort, Aulani, and on the Disney Cruise Line.

Dresses can also be purchased by brides-to-be planning weddings beyond Disney property (although we can’t promise that your guests will appreciate your Jafar-inspired dress quite as much if you do).

Who’s your ultimate Disney style icon? Let us know in the comments!