Disney Confirms Spaceship Earth Wedding Venue

Here comes the bride, covered in…Disney merchandise? Disney World announces an all-new wedding venue coming soon to EPCOT.

A New Wedding Venue and More Coming Soon to Disney World

Excitement fills the air at Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons as they unveil a dazzling addition to their extensive collection of 100 global venues! Step into the enchanting realm of World Celebration Gardens, nestled in the heart of EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort.

This mesmerizing locale sets the stage for an extraordinary after-hours wedding ceremony and reception. Imagine immersing yourself in the embrace of lush greenery, surrounded by vibrant trees, all under the iconic silhouette of Spaceship Earth. Watch this outdoor haven undergo a magical metamorphosis into a breathtaking wonderland as the sun dips below the horizon. The scene bathes in the luminous glow of lights cascading down the 18-story geosphere.

The pièce de résistance unfolds with a unique lighting display on the EPCOT icon, a symphony of light and music dancing in ever-changing hues. It promises an unforgettable wedding experience for the happy couple and their esteemed guests.

Delightfully, the captivating World Celebration Gardens are ready to host your special day. Bookings are open for weddings from January 2025 onward, presenting a golden opportunity to craft enduring memories. Seize the chance to transform your wedding day into a truly magical affair amidst the splendor of World Celebration Gardens at EPCOT.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons is an enchanting program that provides unparalleled wedding and honeymoon services to couples across various Disney destinations. This magical experience is available at the Disneyland Resort in California, the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan, the Disneyland Paris Resort in France, the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort in Hong Kong, the Shanghai Disney Resort in China, and on the Disney Cruise Line.

Operating seamlessly within the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products segment of The Walt Disney Company, this program ensures that couples can embark on their journey of love in the most whimsical and romantic settings. Whether exchanging vows in the heart of Disneyland or celebrating a honeymoon cruise, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons promises to weave the magic of Disney into every moment, creating memories that last a lifetime.

Your Disney fairy tale wedding can include visiting the Walt Disney World Swan, Disney Springs, Cinderella Castle, Magic Kingdom Park, Animal Kingdom, Disneyland Paris, or any other Disney park. Either way, your wedding through Disney will be magical from the start to “I do.”

