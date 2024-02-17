Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World Park Extends Closure, All Guests Rejected

The entrance to Walt Disney World Resort as seen through a car window

A Walt Disney World Resort theme park shuttered this weekend, and its closure will now be extended amid low temperatures and continued expected rainfall.

Crowds on Main Street U.S.A. at Disney World with Cinderella Castle in the background
Guests flock to Walt Disney World’s many theme parks all throughout the year. Each season brings its own difficulties, especially with Florida’s tropical climate. Most often, guests can expect sun and high temperatures, leaving them able to enjoy their Disney vacation in the Sunshine State.

Presently, Florida is enduring a record-breaking winter season. From cloud cover to cold fronts to rainfall, guests are facing continuous impacts of weather events at the parks.

Cinderella walking toward Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom
Most notable has been the closure of Disney’s water theme park, Blizzard Beach. As part of the pair of water parks on Disney World property, Blizzard Beach—along with Typhoon Lagoon—allows guests to take respite from the hustle and bustle of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and enjoy slides, sand, and lazy rivers.

This current weekend, though, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park has been closed and will continue to be so. The park was originally confirmed closed on Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18, but, as can be viewed on the official Walt Disney World Resort website, will now also be shut on Monday, February 19. The park is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, February 20, with a 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. opening time.

Pluto, Goofy, Minnie, and Mickey by the water at Blizzard Beach
The closure comes as Florida experiences low temperatures and rainfall. “Consecutive days of persistent rainfall over Central Florida raise concerns about potential flooding, Click Orlando reports. “The total accumulation of rainfall is expected to be between 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts.”

Home to attractions like Summit Plummet, Tike’s Peak, Run Off Rapids, and Toboggan Racers, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is a popular part of the Walt Disney World Resort. However, not all good things can last. While Blizzard Beach has been entertaining guests since November, the location will close on March 16 as Typhoon Lagoon—which has been closed since Blizzard Beach reopened—begins welcoming guests once again.

Olaf and Snowgies at Blizzard Beach
The two Disney water parks have not been open simultaneously for multiple years now, and that doesn’t seem likely to change this year. Across the way, Universal Orlando Resort has also shuttered its water park, Volcano Bay, for the weekend.

In the eyes of fans, Universal is stretching away from Disney with its entire theme park offering. Next year, they will open their hugely anticipated Universal’s Epic Universe, bringing multiple new lands to Orlando. From Dark Universe to a new part of the Wizarding World, Epic Universe looks set to be a major new addition to the theme park space in Central Florida.

Universal Epic Universe concept artwork.
In the meantime, Disney is playing coy about its plans for a fifth gate. Disney CEO Bob Iger has indicated that a new theme park could be coming, especially after revealing a $60 billion investment into parks, cruises, and experiences over the next decade. Only time will tell if Disney will follow in Universal’s footsteps and change the landscape of their own resort forever.

Are you missing out on this Disney park being closed for an extended period? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Thomas Hitchen

