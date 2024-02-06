Disney World Guests Forced To Take Instructional Seminars

A simple family vacation to the Walt Disney World Resort has become so complicated and expensive that many prospective Guests are turning to instructional seminars and interactive lessons just to cope.

While Disney Parks have always had rules that can befuddle a first-time Guest, the increased number of reservation options, add-ons, and, increasingly, paid features is making many have to do absurd amounts of planning just to have a trip, per the Washington Post. It seems that the sheer complexity of modern theme parks like Disney World and Disneyland has created a cottage industry of independent guides and classes, which only adds to the cost of the average trip for a family.

Related: The Internet Does It Again, Disney World Offering Terminated Indefinitely

Infamously, Disney World has officially banned third-party guides in the park, meaning that Guests looking for a hand can only use official VIP services, which can charge $450 and $900 an hour, in addition to standard admission costs. Then, there was the introduction of the Disney Genie Plus, which requires Guests to reserve rides in near real-time and costs an additional fee. Combined with skyrocketing prices in the Parks, it is no surprise that many independent entrepreneurs have moved in to offer services to essentially give Guests a primer on what to expect before they head in.

For example, social media content creator Brooke Raybould sells a 200-page digital book titled Mom’s Guide to Disney World, which promises to hold your hand from “Disney Overwhelm to Disney Success.” The book purports to include:

A breakdown of the underground Disney system.

A timeline for planning.

Where to stay and where to dine (reviews from real moms).

How to avoid long waits in line.

A step-by-step process to Disney technology, fully explained.

Personalized park itineraries, plus how to create your own.

Disney photo presets + planning templates + so much more.

Another person, Kirsten Andrade runs the Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane Tip & Tricks Facebook group and offers a 90-Minute Genie Plus Masterclass (for $39), which includes “over $99 worth of bonus materials ranging from a how-to book step-by-step guide to priorities for each park based on how soon they fill up!”

Numerous other independent guides, classes, YouTube lessons, and seminars abound over the Internet, which just gives evidence of how the average Disney World trip has become less of a relaxing vacation for the average person and more of a campaign that has to be studied, planned, and executed.

Related: Disney World Erases Hollywood Studios, Fans Fear the Worst

The sheer number of different deals offered by the Walt Disney Company for the Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or any of its properties can be confusing to Guests, even without having to parse through Lightning Lanes and Genie Plus. It’s no wonder that people are starting to approach the Disney experience not as something to be enjoyed, but something to be conquered.

Do you use an unofficial guide on your Disney World trips? Let us know in the comments below!