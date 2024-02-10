Disney World Guest Goes Pants-Less on Ride

An infamous influencer who previously went viral for harassing Walt Disney World Resort cast members once again stirred controversy at the theme park. This time, the guest went pants-less on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and filmed the Disney cast members’ reactions to her alleged dress code violation.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance cast members are expected to remain in character at all times, whether they’re fellow Resistance spies or members of the First Order. TikToker @southernsolobelle (formerly @southerndisneybelle) previously dressed in a Mandalorian mask and taunted First Order cast members with a lightsaber, drawing criticism for harassing employees who weren’t allowed to break character to defend themselves.

This time, the Instagram influencer wore a Resistance-inspired outfit on the attraction, complete with boots, a hat, and a jacket. She wore short biker shorts underneath the jacket, making it appear like she wasn’t wearing pants. The video was only available temporarily on her account but was re-posted by @jeleemal7863 on TikTok:

“First Order breaking dress code on Rise of the Resistance,” the influencer’s caption read.

“What happened to your pants?” a First Order cast member asked. She smiled but didn’t reply.

“Excuse me, where are your pants?” said another.

Costumes traditionally aren’t allowed for guests over 14 at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom. However, exceptions are made for Star Wars-inspired cosplays at Disney’s Hollywood Studios–as long as guests don’t try to dress as a recognizable character.

Since she was wearing shorts underneath, the guest’s outfit wasn’t technically violating Walt Disney World Resort’s dress code. However, revealing clothing that inhibits the “family-friendly environment” is prohibited at the theme parks. This flexible rule is left up to Disney cast members’ discretion, so if you’re uncertain about one of your planned vacation outfits, it’s best to err on the side of caution.

Walt Disney World Resort’s dress code reads:

Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance—includes but is not limited to: Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older. Exceptions: Specific Halloween and Christmas events. See below. Some outfits inspired by Star Wars. Learn more Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing that touches or drags on the ground

Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry

Objectionable tattoos

