Cast Member Insults Annual Passholders’ Clothing, “How Embarrassing”

While all Disney Cast Members are amazing, some go the extra mile. Disneyland Magic Key holder Debbie (@dolewhipdebbie) experienced some Disney Cast Member magic on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Debbie and her friends went to Disneyland Park wearing their Winnie the Pooh pajama onesies. After being detained by the First Order, the group walked through the ride and found themselves face-to-face with an unimpressed Disney Cast Member!

“Captured in your pajamas? How embarrassing,” said the First Order soldier, perfectly in character. The group laughed and continued with their Star Wars journey.

Commenters shared stories of similar magical moments on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. “One time i brought my grogu on and they called me irresponsible for getting captured with my child,” @littlelokiswaghouse recalled.

“I love the cast members on rise, I always talk back bc it’s so funny and I’ll start laughing bc they’ll just get meaner and I love it,” @miaae222 said.

“I love their undying commitment to their roles,” @1heidiryan agreed.

More on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Head onto planet Batuu, join the resistance, and fight the Dark Side in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park! From Disney:

Join the Resistance in an epic battle against the First Order on this exciting new ride. An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at the Disneyland Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!

Accept a Mission from the Resistance The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!

Has a Disney Cast Member ever said anything funny to your family on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance?

