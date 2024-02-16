Attempted Burglary Heist Spoiled in Disney World

An attempted burglary heist took place earlier this month in Walt Disney World Resort, but the masterminds were foiled.

On February 9, around 12:00 p.m., a concerning incident unfolded at the EPCOT parking lot in Disney World. According to reports from Disney security, first shared by Kenny the Pirate, a man was observed either entering or attempting to enter multiple vehicles in the parking lot. Swift action was taken, and authorities promptly detained the individual. Subsequently, he was charged with attempted burglary. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the man in question has a lengthy history of such offenses, indicating a pattern of criminal behavior.

The incident involved three vehicles, all situated in the Wall-E section of the parking lot. Fortunately, one of the vehicle owners was reachable and confirmed that their car had been securely locked and left in the EPCOT parking lot since 9:45 a.m. This detail underscores the importance of vigilance even in seemingly safe environments like theme park parking lots. Despite the swift response and successful apprehension of the suspect, it serves as a stark reminder that security threats can arise unexpectedly, even in family-friendly destinations like Disney World.

In light of this incident, it’s essential for visitors to Disney World– no matter if you’re visiting Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT– or any similar destination to prioritize their safety and take proactive measures to protect themselves and their belongings, even in “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

When visiting Disney World, it’s common to bring along valuable items such as cameras, smartphones, and wallets. Make sure to keep these possessions secure at all times, either by carrying them in a secure bag or utilizing lockers provided by the park. Avoid leaving valuables unattended in your vehicle, as this can attract unwanted attention from potential thieves.

In addition, Disney World guests should always lock their car doors and roll up the windows before leaving their vehicles unattended in the parking lot. This simple precaution can deter opportunistic burglars and prevent unauthorized access to your belongings. Finally, stay vigilant and observant of your surroundings, especially in crowded or busy areas. Report any suspicious behavior or individuals to park security or your nearest Disney Cast Member.

