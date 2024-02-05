Fans Lament ‘Stranger Things’ as Netflix Show Eliminated

Fans of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things received disheartening news earlier this week, and now, more distressing developments have emerged. Some fans are starting to wonder if the drama series itself may be to blame.

Previously, Inside the Magic covered the sad news that Stranger Things 5 will not be released in 2024 after all. Though the show was originally slated for a hopeful 2024 release, the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes pushed its development behind schedule, and Netflix has now confirmed that both Stranger Things 5 and Wednesday Season 2 will not be released this year.

Now, more news has come forward for a show that drew in many of the same fans who were watching Stranger Things religiously. Black Summer is a fan-favorite zombie series that had two successful seasons, but it’s been quite a while since we heard an update on the show.

Set in the same universe as Z Nation, Black Summer offers a distinctly different and darker take on the zombie genre. The story follows a group of survivors as they navigate the chaos and dangers of a rapidly deteriorating society where trust is scarce, and survival instincts are paramount. The second season of Black Summer received a perfect 100% score from critics at Rotten Tomatoes, which is a feat that nearly no show or movie has achieved.

Fans lament Stranger Things‘ success

Despite the success, Netflix has decided to terminate the show and move in a different direction. Some believe the reason for the cancellation has to do with Stranger Things.

“Netflix wants every show to be stranger things big,” one fan shared on social media. “That’s not possible when you’re releasing dozens of new shows all the time and canceling shows that they’re promoting are in their top 10. I guess it’s far more important to pay 2 CEOs $40 million/year than to have a consistent strategy.”

Another fan agreed, saying that this is a way for the streaming platform to save money.

“A lot of networks (and especially Netflix) cancel a show after season 2 to avoid paying more, unless the show did astoundingly good,” they said. “But that bar gets raised higher and higher. Netflix doesn’t want to pay more unless it’s Stranger Things level of cultural phenomenon.”

It’s certainly not Stranger Things‘ fault that the show was canceled, but it is interesting to see the comparisons and understand the thinking behind Netflix’s decisions. Despite cutting a multitude of titles, the streaming platform continues to raise prices. Netflix cracked down on password-sharing last year, and, after just increasing prices a few months ago, there are reports that the company may be considering another price increase in the future.

Stranger Things, created by the Duffer Brothers, stars a group of young talents like Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson. These gifted young actors bring depth and authenticity to their characters, making them relatable and endearing. Alongside them, Winona Ryder’s portrayal of Joyce Byers adds emotional gravitas to the series, while David Harbour’s Chief Jim Hopper adds a complex and heroic dimension.

What do you think of this Netflix elimination? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!