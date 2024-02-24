Actor Loses Official ‘Star Wars’ Script, Sold for $13,000

Accidents happen, even in the movie-making industry, and sometimes, that can result in some hilarious unscripted moments. But the consequences can be costly when that accident involves losing a script for the Star Wars franchise.

The adventures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo redefined the sci-fi genre in the original Star Wars, but it wasn’t always the grand and glorious space opera it is today. Before fans were introduced to Mandalorians, Ahsoka Tano, and Darth Maul, the galaxy far, far, away began as a passion project for an ambitious George Lucas.

Although the saga we know now is far different from the epic we know now, the original Star Wars was meant to be “The Adventures of Luke Starkiller” in earlier drafts. One of these drafts was recently discovered after having been lost for nearly 50 years after Harrison Ford abandoned it in his London apartment.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Script

Inside the Magic previously reported that the elusive piece of Star Wars memorabilia went to the auction block in January 2024. Now, it seems that the Starkiller script has finally found a new home after its nearly 50-year disappearance.

A report from Deadline shared that the lost fourth draft of the original Star Wars script left behind by Ford was recently put up for auction and sold to an unknown Austrian bidder for a bounty worthy of Han Solo himself. The report reads,

“The script, dated March 15, 1976, and titled The Adventures of Luke Starkiller, sold to an Austrian collector for about $13,600 during a live-streamed auction on Saturday. The seller owned the home that Ford had rented while working on the film.”

As if there was any doubt to the claims surrounding the script, Sara Torode, co-owner of Excalibur Auctions (where the script was eventually sold) was cited saying,

“It’s got his DNA on it. It might even have [Ford’s] sweat on it…”

Harrison Ford’s smuggler sweat aside, Excalibur Auctions finally found a new home for the script this week after the virtual sale. Whoever bought the script walked away with easily one of the biggest finds in the sci-fi fandom.

While most of us will likely never know what became of Luke Starkiller, it’s still remarkable to see how a project inspired by the space serials of Flash Gordon and Buck Rogers could have evolved into a mythic presence that continues to rule our galaxy. “Impressive, most impressive” just barely scratches the surface of how far Star Wars has come.

Do you own a piece of Star Wars history? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!