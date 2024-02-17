‘Star Wars’ Star Sells His Head at Auction

Fans of movie memorabilia can often collect, buy, and sell the strangest things. A piece of printer paper used by Marty McFly in Back to the Future: Part II is one thing, but the severed head of one of our favorite Star Wars characters is undoubtedly another, as Anthony Daniels points out in the video below

@.propstore We are delighted to announce more treasures from the collection of Anthony Daniels will be hitting the auction block at our PropstoreLiveAuction March 12th – 14th! If you would like your own piece of a galaxy far, far away, register now! Find this and more in our Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction here https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/386 propstore props movieprops filmprops propcollection propcollector moviecollector movieauction propauction moviememorabilia filmmemorabilia memorabiliaauction liveauction propstoreauction movienerd filmlover propsforsale costumesforsale starwars c3po anthonydaniels ♬ original sound – Propstore – Propstore

In their post, @.propstore shares that the original C-3PO mask from Return of the Jedi (1983) is one of the many pieces of movie history currently for sale at their next live auction in LA. The official auction doesn’t begin until March 12, 2024, but perspective buyers and bidders can still register on Propstore’s website.

Known for his work on stage and screen, Anthony Daniels has been the man behind C-3PO since A New Hope premiered in 1977, and his delightfully pretentious and prissy protocol droid has delighted millions of fans ever since. The actor has portrayed the character in ten of the live-action Star Wars films, and continues to voice him throughout other related media.

The image of his head on a display might give some viewers a mild shock, but Threepio’s severed head isn’t the only piece up on the auction block. Propstore has much more than droid parts available for purchase this March.

Star Wars for Sale

The C-3PO mask is one of many pieces of set-used Star Wars props and costume pieces, and many of them are set to fetch a high bounty this march. Bidding for the droid’s head starts at $250,000 with current estimates starting at $500,000, and that’s just the crowning jewel of the Anthony Daniels Collection promoted by Propstore.

Along with droid parts, pieces of the original Millennium Falcon, notes from the Return of the Jedi script, concept art of the Ewoks, and even the helmet of an Imperial Stormtrooper are all set to go on auction next month. It appears that being a Junker in the Star Wars galaxy might be a lucrative career choice if a spacer knows what they’re doing.

Joking aside, this is far from the most unusual piece of character-related material sold to the buying public. This isn’t the only famous head that’s been put up for sale either, as Heritage Auctions recently had a park-used Goofy mask from the Disney Parks go up for auction.

Those interested in taking home a piece of the Star Wars universe or one of the other iconic films in the collection can visit Propstore’s official site to register before the bidding starts. Of course, they might need more than a few hundred credits to take home these treasures.

Do you own a piece of movie memorabilia? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments down below!