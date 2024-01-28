Several Disneyland Locations Close Forever During Intense Demolition

Work is continuing on one of the most interesting Disney theme park projects to date.

Demolition of various structures across the Disneyland Paris Resort is continuing, with The Cool Stop and Ben & Jerry’s vanishing completely. These locations were previously found at Disney Village, Disneyland Paris’s answer to places like Disney Springs and Downtown Disney at the American Disney resorts.

Disneyland Paris announced that its Disney Village counterpart would be undergoing extensive changes in the coming years, with work starting in late 2022. One of the first businesses to close permanently was Planet Hollywood. In a blog post by Disney, the company stated how challenging it would be for Disney Village to remain open during these renovations. Still, Disney was committed to providing the very best experience to its valued guests.

To make sure Disney Village caters to all current and future guests’ expectations, our project team involves creative forces like Imagineering, but also several Disneyland Paris operational and support teams.”

The legendary Planet Hollywood establishment offered Guests an incredibly fun and unique dining experience as they enjoyed delicious meals surrounded by various entertainment references and memorabilia. Now, guests will have to go without a few delicious sweet treats. DLP Works (@DLP Works) shared a few photos in a comprehensive update regarding construction and demolition in the Disney Village area.

[Live] In Disney Village, Demolition works has swiftly taken place. The Cool Stop & Ben & Jerry’s kiosk have now completely vanished. Walls have also emerged between Gaumont Cinemas & Worlds of Disney, concluding rehabilitation project of this space.

A photo of the now-defunct Cool Stop was shared by DLP Report (@DLPReport)

The Disneyland Paris Resort has undergone several significant changes in recent years, with the addition of Avengers Campus in 2022 being one of the resort’s largest expansions to date. This land is dedicated to all things Marvel Studios, allowing fans to create their own superhero or supervillain adventure. Along with two attractions, guests will encounter various iconic Marvel characters, like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, Loki, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel, just to name a few. This land is also found at Disney California Adventure at the original Disneyland Resort.

The Disney theme parks are no stranger to change, with both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts undergoing massive overhauls in the last few years as well. Disney’s EPCOT park in Florida is perhaps its most transformed, with Walt Disney Imagineering adding several new rides and attractions to the park, as well as three new lands for guests to discover.

The biggest project currently on the way is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney’s upcoming replacement to its legendary Splash Mountain attractions. This new take on a classic Disney experience is based on the characters and world of Disney’s 2009 animated hit film The Princess and the Frog, and is expected to open sometime this year at both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park.

