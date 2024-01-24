Man Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Near Disneyland

Police have arrested the suspect repsonsibel behind a hit-and-run near the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

54-year-old Kien Do has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run near the Disneyland Resort earlier this year. According to The Orange County Register, Do was taken into custody on January 17 on “suspicion of vehicle manslaughter with gross negligence, assault with a deadly weapon and hit and run with injury.”

The hit and run occurred on Friday, January 5, 2024, near the intersection of Harbour Boulevard and Katella Avenue. The driver struck three people at the intersection, later driving to Harbour Boulevard and Convection Way intersection, where he struck 75-year-old Judith Stanford, who later died at the hospital.

An investigation began immediately, with the suspect’s car being identified as a tan or gold Toyota sedan, potentially a Corolla or Camry. Do is being held without bail. Anaheim Police is seeing any and all information regarding this incident, encouraging anyone with information to contact Anaheim PD at 714-765-1900 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

In late 2023, a car ran through an area of the Disneyland Resort, damaging a building. In the early hours of the morning, a vehicle crashed into a bus stop used by theme park employees and security.

The Disneyland Resort encompasses two theme parks, three hotels, and a shopping and dining center known as Downtown Disney. The two theme parks are Disney California Adventure and the original Disneyland Park, each offering its own unique experiences, rides, attractions, food, and entertainment for guests to enjoy. The Disneyland Resort officially opened on July 17, 1955, in Anaheim, California, forever changing the theme park industry. In the decades following, The Walt Disney Company would expand across the globe, with theme park locations in Paris, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Tokyo, as well as in both California and Florida.

