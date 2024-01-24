New Exclusive Expansion Announced for Disney World, Select Guests Only

In 2024, Disney is going to be bringing a lot of new changes to their theme parks, including a new Disney Vacation Club lounge that will be available for all DVC members.

This year, we will see the completion of EPCOT, including CommuniCore Hall, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the new cabins at Fort Wilderness, Lookout Cay on the Disney Cruise Line, the Disney Treasure, Fantasy Springs, the new Country Bear Jamboree, the new The Little Mermaid show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Pixar Place Hotel, and so much more. It is an exciting time for Disney fans all over the world, but one group of Disney guests are getting even more special treatment.

If you are a Disney Vacation Club member, you certainly have experienced some of the perks that come along with buying into the program.

Members gain access to various Disney Vacation Club Resorts featuring themed accommodations at popular Disney destinations. One of the key advantages is the flexibility in vacation planning, allowing members to choose from different accommodation sizes, resort locations, and travel dates.

Beyond Disney resorts, DVC members can use their points to book vacations with Disney Cruise Line and Adventures by Disney, providing a diverse range of travel options. Exclusive events and experiences are organized for members, including gatherings, previews, and behind-the-scenes tours. Additionally, DVC members may enjoy discounts on Disney Annual Passes, merchandise, dining, and recreational activities at Disney resorts.

Now, a new perk is being added!

When Disney showcased all of the new additions coming to the theme parks in 2024, one thing that was confirmed was a new Disney Vacation Club lounge. Disney stated, “Construction on a brand-new Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge will begin in 2024 at Walt Disney World. This will be a great place for members to relax and recharge during their day of fun!”

It has not yet been confirmed where this new lounge expansion will be within Walt Disney World, but it appears that it will likely be in one of the theme parks, as Disney noted it will be a good place for guests to recharge, and there is nowhere that a recharge is more needed than in the theme parks!

At the moment, EPCOT is the only Disney park with a DVC lounge inside of it, but there is a lounge, steps from Magic Kingdom at Bay Lake Tower. Knowing this, it seems more likely that we will see the new lounge come to either Animal Kingdom or Hollywood Studios.

In 2023, Disney added the Disney Vacation Club Star View Station to Disneyland Resort, as the all-new DVC lounge on the West Coast.

When it comes to further changes at Walt Disney World, we are awaiting more news on the Beyond Big Thunder reveal, which would mean an expansion at Magic Kingdom. In 2022, at the bi-annual D23 event in Anaheim, Bob Iger and the Disney team shared some of their Blue Sky project, which introduced the idea of expanding past Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Various ideas were floated with concept art shown for a villain’s kingdom expansion, Coco, Encanto, and more.

Right now, we do know that Animal Kingdom will also be including some new IP, which will include Zootopia, Indiana Jones, and more.

Where do you think this new DVC lounge will be placed?