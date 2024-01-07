Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident at Disneyland Leaves One Dead, Three Injured; Suspect at Large

At least one person is dead, and four others are injured following a severe hit-and-run incident at Disneyland Resort in California.

Fatal Incident at Disneyland Resort Leaves One Dead, Three Injured

In a report from CBS News, Anaheim authorities are actively pursuing a hit-and-run driver responsible for a tragic incident on Friday night that resulted in the death of one person and injuries to three others.

The sequence of collisions unfolded along S. Harbor Boulevard near Disneyland. The initial incident occurred just south of Katella Avenue, where the driver struck three pedestrians and swiftly fled the scene. Among the victims, two suffered minor injuries, while the third sustained moderate injuries, necessitating hospitalization.

Undeterred, the vehicle proceeded further, striking a woman at the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Convention Way before making a hasty escape. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to her injuries at a nearby hospital. Anaheim police are actively engaged in the investigation to apprehend the hit-and-run driver responsible for this tragic series of events.

Another news outlet, UPI, reported the tragic incident Friday night. The Anaheim Police Department has described the suspect’s vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident. The car is identified as a tan or gold Toyota sedan, potentially a Corolla or Camry.

Detectives are currently in the initial phases of their investigation and are grappling with uncertainties regarding the events leading up to the collisions. In pursuit of clarity, they actively scour the area for potential surveillance footage or eyewitness accounts.

Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Anaheim Police at (714) 765-1900. Cooperation from the community is crucial in helping law enforcement piece together the details of this unfortunate incident and locate the responsible party.

As mentioned above, the suspect is still at large. Inside The Magic sends condolences to the family who lost a loved one yesterday evening.

