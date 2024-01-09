Raiders of the Lost Mind: Disney+ Wrongfully Censors Indiana Jones

From Raiders of the Lost Ark to Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and the Dial of Destiny, Indiana Jones was likely the first action hero for many young movie fans; even The Walt Disney Company recognized his popularity and got involved with its magical empire (like the Epic Stunt Spectacular attraction at Hollywood Studios). However, Disney+ subscribers aren’t told the truth when they expose their kids to his perilous adventures.

Dave Coloumbo shared on his recent TikTok that not only is Indiana Jones not as heroic as some think, but that Disney’s rating system has completely missed the mark on movies like Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). Columbo is quick to point out the scenes of graphic violence and even a problematic relationship backstory between Indy and Marion, but Disney seems to ignore those factors.

Anyone familiar with both the first and second Indiana Jones movie knows just how instrumental they were in how the MPAA rating system functions, but it seems Disney+ needs a refresher. There are definitely worse things than a pit of cobras in an Egyptian tomb.

Indiana Jones and the MPAA

Apart from being a bit morally flexible, as pointed out by Columbo, Indiana Jones starred in some harrowing adventures with graphic content that changed the way we view movies. His first outing featured scenes of graphic adventure violence such as crunchy fight sequences, including the one involving a Nazi soldier getting chopped to bits by an airplane propeller, and the infamous face-melting scene when the villains open the Ark of the Covenant.

That’s not the only instance of content skirting the rating system either. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) is practically infamous for its violence and horror elements. Think about how many young viewers must have been scarred for life as they watched Mola Ram rip out someone’s heart for the first time.

While this controversial film was one of the main players in the creation of the PG-13 rating, Disney+ only slaps on a PG content warning. Of the original three Indiana Jones films, The Last Crusade is the only one that gets the full PG-13 treatment due to tobacco use. This only further backs the previous claim that something’s screwy with Disney+’s content warning system.

It should also be noted that this isn’t the first time one of Lucasfilm’s projects have come under fire for content in recent days. Star Wars Episode VII: The Last Jedi also came under fire from the censors for its violent content just last week. It seems that the heaps of dead stormtroopers have started piling up.

That all being said, it’s also important to remember that these are the ratings the movies received back when they were first released. Content regulations and viewer appetites have changed since then, but there still should be some level of viewer digression when showing these movies to a certain audience.

Do you think Indiana Jones movies are too violent? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below.