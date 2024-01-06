Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed or Re-Themed for 2024

The Disney parks were always designed with innovation in mind, part of Walt’s maxim of “keep moving forward.” So why should anyone be surprised when it’s time to review, renew, and refurbish dated rides and attractions?

Disney has promised several new “oooh-worthy” attractions and updates coming to the parks this year, but that doesn’t mean things won’t change for established attractions. At least five different Disney park fixtures are going under the knife for makeovers and re-imaginings for 2024, and many will be unrecognizable.

Any veteran Park-Hopper worth their salt will tell you that Disney fans can be extremely protective of certain attractions, especially if Walt Disney himself had a hand in making them. 2024 is ripe with significant changes, so what will fans think when they see their favorite Disney experiences with fresh eyes?

Time For Something Different at the Disney Parks

The Disney parks are home to some of the most magical experiences in the theme park industry, but they’re also home to some of the oldest as well. While some attractions like the Carousel of Progress and the Haunted Mansion have already gotten some new animatronic fixtures, other attractions are scheduled for massive overhauls.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (Disneyland and Walt Disney World)

Addressing the elephant in the room, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been met with an ocean of controversy since the New Orleans princess moved in on Br’er Rabbit’s turf. Mixed reception and loyalty to the original Splash Mountain have already set the attraction up for failure with most potential guests, so the odds are definitely against it.

That being said, a proper analysis of the ride and experience won’t be realistically possible until the attraction actually opens. Still, the audience is grotesquely divided, and it will take more than Tiana’s beignets to sweeten things up.

Star Tours – The Adventure Continues (Disneyland and Walt Disney World)

Seeing Disney update any of its Star Wars attractions shouldn’t surprise most, seeing how the franchise is constantly growing. Star Tours received several updates in the past with each new installment, but Disney has announced more stories and characters coming to the attraction.

The official Disney Parks Blog shared the attraction would be getting the update at both Disneyland and Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, but the Californian variant would also be joined by the return of Hyperspace Mountain in a special event. The Force is definitely strong with this one.

The Little Mermaid Stage Show (Disney’s Hollywood Studios)

Voyage of the Little Mermaid closed after the 2020 pandemic, much to the chagrin and dismay of many Disney fans. However, an all-new staging was announced for 2024, breathing new life into Ariel’s attraction.

Disney officially stated,

The reimagined show will feature stunning set pieces, cutting-edge effects and a bold new design aesthetic that captures Ariel’s imagination and emotions through her unique view of the world around her.

While more is said to be revealed later this year, it definitely seems like the studio and parks are going to go all out for this return to the sea.

Country Bear Jamboree (The Magic Kingdom)’

If there’s one entry on this list that’s bound to ruffle a few feathers, it’s the closing of the classic Country Bear Jamboree. It was previously announced that Henry, Wendell, Big Al, and all their ursine companions would be vacating Country Bear Hall before returning for a brand new show inspired by the Grand Ole Opry.

While the Nashville-flavored reimagining might encroach on a Disney World staple, the new Country Bear show is promised to be as fun and friendly as ever while incorporating multiple new genres of music from bluegrass to rockabilly. It definitely sounds like a step in the right direction for our furry friends.

Do these attractions need or deserve re-imaginings, or should they have been maintained as they were? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!