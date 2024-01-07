Video of Influencers at Universal Studios Sparks Fury Online

So-called “influencers in the wild” recently held up the line for Harry Potter and the Escape From Gringott’s at Universal Studios Florida, infuriating Universal Parks fans online. Another guest waiting for the attraction filmed the pair as they recorded multiple videos in the Gringott’s Wizarding Bank section of the queue.

Social media content creators have taken over the theme park scene, filming and live-streaming at LEGOLAND, SeaWorld Orlando, Universal Orlando Resort, and more. Walt Disney World Resort banned multiple YouTubers last year after they refused to stop using prohibited filming equipment at Magic Kingdom Park.

Across the world at Tokyo Disney Resort, the live-streaming and vlogging rules are so strict that it’s practically impossible for content creators to get around them. Many influencer industry opponents have called for similar guidelines at United States theme parks, but those complaints overwhelmingly went unheard.

On Friday, @adventures_by_j shared a TikTok of two influencers filming in line for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction. The guest called the pair “influencers in the wild,” referring to a viral Instagram account that shares pictures and videos of social media content creators irritating or inconveniencing bystanders.

@adventures_by_j Influencers sure are wild these days.. fyp foryou influencer contentcreator influencersinthewild gringottsbank gringotts harrypotter harrypottertiktok thewizardingworldofharrypotter universal universalstudios themepark themeparktiktok disneytiktok @Universal Destinations @Warner Bros. Movies @Warner Bros Pictures @Disney Parks @Harry Potter ♬ original sound – Life’s Adventures

The social media influencer filmed with their bright phone flash, shining it on the animatronics and other guests. After the female content creator stopped recording, her male counterpart recorded himself yelling about his birthday and showing off the goblin characters.

“Influencers sure are wild these days,” the guest wrote.

Others agreed.

“I’d feel second hand embarrassment,” said one person (@nmms369).

Always follow guidelines when recording or photographing at theme parks. Some, like Universal Studios Hollywood, ban all commercial filming, which can apply to influencer content, especially if sponsored or ad-supported. Others, like Walt Disney World Resort, prohibit camera mounts and other professional equipment.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Universal Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Park operations.