Legoland Reveals Massive Aquarium, Along with Ferrari Attraction

Theme Parks are no strangers to change, as most must be in a constant flux of updates and advancements to maintain relevancy. While the Disney and Universal Parks are usually in full swing with several expansions and remodels, LEGOLAND Orlando is set to create an entirely new sea life aquarium as well as an immersive Ferrari-themed attraction that will allow guests to build and race their custom racecars.

A Sea Life aquarium and LEGO Ferrari Build & Race were two major additions that were originally set to open in 2019 but were halted due to the COVID pandemic. Construction has finally resumed as the highly-anticipated LEGOLAND installments are in full swing.

The brand-new aquarium will be named Sea Life Florida. It will be located just outside the Winter Haven amusement park’s gates. Aside from becoming a new live-in habitat for marine life, it will also have interactive displays focused on exhibiting and promoting new oceanic research and the latest strategies for marine life conservation.

Next, LEGO Ferrari Build & Race will feature a life-sized LEGO Ferrari F40 as the centerpiece to this new attraction. It will put guests in control as they construct, test, and race their very own LEGO Ferrari racecar while navigating the “garage” and the “racetrack.” The interactive location will be divided into three areas. The first phase will have the LEGO pit crew welcome the new racers as they regale attendees with Ferrari-specific trivia, racing history, and present an array of LEGO race-themed merchandise and prizes.

Once guests enter the garage, visitors may construct and test their own race cars in interactive play zones where there will be three available racetracks. Every track has a unique set of obstacles, difficulties, and opportunities to achieve the fastest time. Younger visitors may use a DUPLO build zone to unleash their creativity and create something original with larger bricks! Lastly, there will be a digital component that allows guests to construct automobiles for use on an online racetrack.

Racers can also design a personalized digital Ferrari racecar. Once it has been customized, it can compete through a series of obstacle courses. Guests may also immortalize their personalized Ferrari by constructing a digital scan of their car. This will allow players to race against other vehicles using a state-of-the-art digital projection on a LEGO racetrack, modeled after Pista di Fiorano.

In recent years, LEGOLAND has consistently added new experiences and attractions to its resort. It debuted Pirate River Quest and a boat ride on Cypress Gardens’ waterways in January. Additionally, it premiered the first solo Peppa Pig theme park back in 2022. LEGOLAND phases a lot of competition in Orlando, but the park intends to a make a splash as it zooms past its rivals.

LEGOLAND’s Sea Life Florida and Ferrari Build & Race are set to launch in Fall 2024.

What do you think of these new attractions? Should LEGOLAND have partnered with an American car company?