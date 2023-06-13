You Can Live in Walt Disney’s Former LA Home — But Be Prepared To Pay a Hefty Price

Ever dreamt of living in your very own Disneyesque paradise? Well, look no further because Walt Disney’s storybook mansion in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz is officially available to rent—but it comes at a truly mind-boggling cost for prospective residents.

Walt Disney, the creative mind behind the brand we all know and love today, set up operations in Los Angeles, California, with little more than a big dream and a lot of hope in the mid-1920s. Over the following years, Disney would find success with animated projects like the iconic Steamboat Willie (1928) before eventually leading to the classic fables we all know and love, such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) and Fantasia (1940).

The success of Snow White helped the Walt Disney Company finance the construction of the Burbank studio in 1940, meaning Disney himself had to be close to all the action. Throughout his lifetime, Disney owned seven homes across Los Angeles, never straying far away from the Los Feliz/East Hollywood area.

But perhaps his most famous residence was located at 4053 Woking Way, one of the last homes Disney would live in prior to his death in 1966. Situated on an expansive five-acre lot, Disney commissioned Fran Crowhurst in 1932 to build a home better suited for his growing family, including his wife, Lillian, and their two daughters. They lived in the house for 18 years, until 1950.

The Disney family has long since moved away from this Los Feliz home, selling it off to various owners throughout the years. And now, it’s back on the market—sort of.

Earlier this week, Disney’s former home officially hit the rental market, with photos of the gorgeous property popping up on Redfin—along with its jaw-dropping price tag of $40 thousand a month.

Featuring four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, the home looks like something straight out of a fairytale. Its central tower is plucked right from the pages of Rapunzel, and its spacious interior is just as magical.

The two-story living room boasts vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, classic wood-paneled walls, a wood-burning fireplace, and original leaded windows from Disney’s time in the home. It also comes with views of the backyard pool and the downtown Los Angeles skyline.

Meanwhile, the dining room is detailed with French doors and an artisanal-painted ceiling. There’s also a home theater and an elegant powder room. The kitchen features a center island, high-end stainless appliances, custom cabinets, a walk-in pantry, and plenty of stained glass windows reminiscent of the Disney Company’s old warm charm.

It’s astonishing to think that Walt Disney and his family once called this place home, and seeing these new images of the property provides a fascinating look into the day-to-day life of one of the greatest creative geniuses of all. But after having to dish out thousands of dollars for a Disney Annual Pass, it’s unlikely that any hardcore Disney fanatic would be able to afford this historic rental anytime soon.

