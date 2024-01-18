Disney’s “Hug Rule” Completely Changes Character Experience

The colorful cast of eccentric characters at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and the rest of the Disney parks are what help give life to these already magical environments, but the Disney “Hug Rule” has changed the way guests see and interact with their favorite animated pals.

Several unspoken rules are involved with being a Disney Parks character, but some guests are bringing the Disney “Hug Rule” out of the dark, and the results are nothing short of adorable. @vickiandmickey demonstrates how the characters perfectly bring us into their world in the following video.

Everyone has a favorite Disney Parks character (I’m partial to Stitch and Goofy, myself), and a great interaction with them can add that extra something special to any trip. However, there’s a method behind the magic.

The Disney Hug Rule

As the girl in the TikTok shares a sweet moment with Vampirina (presumably at Disney’s Hollywood Studios), the creator shares the following in the description below.

“Characters at Disney are told never to let go of a hug first. Walt Disney said, you never know how much that child may need that hug.” Related: Extremely Rare Character Gets Official Disney World Meet and Greet

Having that information in mind completely changes the game when seeing these beloved costumed characters in the theme parks. These aren’t the typical mascots you’re liable to see at your average sports stadium, and (as pointed out by @thedisneybarbie below) this isn’t the only example of Disney characters going the extra mile to see us smile.

We can all agree that watching a little tot getting a hug from Mickey is saccharinely sweet and highly emotionally-charged, but it’s not just a one way street either. Both characters and the guests they delight have been known to get quite emotional after an interaction like the one seen above.

@deluludior shares in the comments,

“As a old Disney character, ( I was Snow White) a little girl came up and hugged me for 4 minutes straight, I was tearing up so much mom had to come get her.”

Although the Walt Disney Company might be one of the countless mega-corporations with a prime directive to make as much money as possible, there are many individuals involved that genuinely care about the magic they put into the world. The “Hug Rule” might be a very simple action, but it has clearly worked wonders for anyone who’s ever walked through the gates of a Disney Park.

Do you have a favorite Disney character moment? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!