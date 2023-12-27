Extremely Rare Character Gets Official Disney World Meet and Greet

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to a legion of beloved animated characters pulled straight from the screen, but it’s also home to several Disney Parks originals and exclusives as well.

The Character Meet and Greets are a major part of the Disney Park experience, and they essentially give that extra dose of life to the incredible environments created by the Imagineers at places like EPCOT and the Magic Kingdom. As much as people adore rubbing elbows with Mickey Mouse and all his pals, they aren’t the only options.

Everyone has their favorite Disney character, and Disney World gives guests ample opportunities to meet the best and brightest of the studio. However, some characters are harder to find than others, and it’s a special event when they appear.

Duffy Goes to Disney World

Duffy the Disney Bear is an original character created by Disney Imagineering, and he’s developed a massive fan following. However, Duffy has rarely been featured as a meetable character at the American parks. However, Disney has one last Christmas Gift for fans visiting during the rest of the holiday season.

Duffy has been given an official Meet and Greet at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and it’s incredible news for die-hard Disney buffs everywhere. Until now, Duffy’s appearances have been limited primarily to the Asian market at places like Tokyo DisneySEA and Shanghai Disneyland, but he’s setting up shop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for a limited time!

Santa Duffy is meeting at It’s a Wonderful Shop at Hollywood Studios through Dec. 31. There is a virtual queue that you can join in person outside the meet and greet spot NOT in the My Disney Experience app. pic.twitter.com/2J2oX5o4Z0 — Allyson | Magic-Ally Main Treats (@magicallymainst) December 26, 2023

As pointed out by @magicallymainst above, Duffy is indeed available for the holiday season, but the experience is temporary. While this is a very magical addition, it’s only for the rest of the year.

There’s no doubt that Duffy is as adorable and precious as any teddy bear should be, with or without the Santa suit. However, fan demand for the character might also grab Disney’s attention.

With so much merchandise and such a following dedicated to the character, one would think that Disney would make more of an effort to put him in the parks. As pointed out by @benny_the_cab in the video above, Disney obviously has access to him and the studio just might be holding out on fans by not including him in the regular roster.

For now, Duffy is still waiting to greet guests in his own little slice of Hollywood Studios, and fans don’t even need to splurge on a Jollywood Nights ticket to see him. If Disney wants to grant one more Christmas wish, getting Duffy permanently in the parks wouldn’t be such a bad idea.

Are you a fan of Duffy the Disney Bear? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!