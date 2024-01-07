Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Disney Dream Wedding Details After Prison Release

Finally getting out of prison after eight years, Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares the details she would want for her dream fairy tale wedding.

To say that Gypsy Rose Blanchard has had a difficult life is an understatement. Her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, is believed to have suffered from Facetious Disorder Imposed on Another (FDIA), more well-known by its original name, Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy. Because of this, Gypsy Rose and many other people believed that Gypsy was suffering from numerous diseases, including Leukaemia, Muscular Dystrophy, and more. She went through around 30 unnecessary operations.

After suffering through decades of physical, mental, and emotional abuse, Gypsy Rose and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn plotted to murder her mother, thinking it was her only way out of the situation. The couple was then arrested for said murder, with Blanchard being sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder and Nick Godejohn to life in prison for first-degree murder.

Now, after eight years and numerous documentaries, films, and television series made about her life, like Mommy Dead and Dearest (2017), The Act (2019), and Love You To Death (2019), Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center on parole.

After spending time with her family, becoming an advocate for other victims of FDIA, and celebrating New Year’s Eve with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, Blanchard wants to have the fairytale dream wedding she never thought she’d have.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Wants the Disney Princess Wedding She Never Thought She’d Have

According to a recent report from The Mirror, Gypsy Blanchard revealed in her first United Kingdom interview after being released from prison that one of her dreams is to finally have a wedding ceremony with her family present, including father Rod Blanchard and stepmom Kristy Blanchard. While she is married to her husband, Ryan Anderson, the couple has never had a ceremony celebrating their nuptials.

“A re-do wedding with all our family there would be amazing,” said Blanchard. “I want the classy, fairy tale wedding that I always dreamed of as a child. I think that Ryan and I deserve that for each other. I want a white dress that’s a bit form-fitting, that flares at the bottom and has capped sleeves.”

While this may seem like a standard dream to most people, this was something that Blanchard never thought she’d experience in her life. “Getting married is something that my mom told me I’d never be able to do,” she said in an episode of The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard (2024), a new documentary series appearing on Lifetime.

That being said, she still thinks about her mother to this day, saying in the interview, “I do think, ‘Well, what if she was here?’ I hope that she would be proud of the woman I am becoming. I regret the fact I made the decision to end her life as a way out. I’ve come to a place where I feel more sympathy towards my mother, more forgiveness, and more self-forgiveness.”

