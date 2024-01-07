‘Stranger Things’ Lead Now Tied to America’s Most Beloved Murderer, Update Reveals

It looks like Millie Bobby Brown might have another starring role, and it will have nothing to do with Stranger Things, but Brown would be turning into one of the most beloved murderers of the decade.

For years, the world has been in awe of Millie Bobby Brown, and her incredible acting abilities. When we saw Brown at age 12 play the role of Eleven for the first time on what would soon become the biggest hit on Netflix, many were stunned at how talented the young actress was, evoking so much emotion and pain, without saying many words.

A lot of this is thanks to Millie Bobby Brown, and her performance as Eleven in Stranger Things. Netflix has proven that they do not want to see Millie off the platform after the final season of Stranger Things airs by also putting her in leading roles within other stores; soon, Brown will be starring as Netflix’s lead in Damsel.

Knowing how well Brown can play a character is something that has even transcended into the gates of prison, as one of America’s most complicated murder cases has just broke news again, and our “killer” wants to see Millie Bobby Brown play her in a series about her life.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a woman whose life gained significant public attention due to a highly publicized case of Munchausen syndrome by proxy and murder. Gypsy’s mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, had convinced the public and Gypsy herself that she suffered from various severe health conditions, leading to unnecessary medical treatments and interventions. In reality, Gypsy was not sick, and she endured years of abuse and manipulation, including having to use a feeding tube to eat.

In 2015, Gypsy orchestrated a plan with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to murder her mother. She met Nicholas online, but was hiding him from her mother as Dee Dee would not be approving. Nicholas was only 15, which is how old Gypsy believed she was due to her mother’s lies (she was actually 21).

Dee Dee was found dead in their home, and Gypsy and Godejohn were subsequently arrested. Gypsy later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is serving a 10-year prison sentence. When the murder happened, Gypsy was the one to purchase the knife, however, she was not the person who killed her mom, she stayed locked in a bathroom until Nicholas finished the murder.

The case has been the subject of various documentaries, television shows, and articles, shedding light on the complexities of Munchausen syndrome by proxy and its legal implications.

While murder is wrong, many have believed that Gypsy was left without a choice, and have excused her behavior as it came off as self-defense. Even during a recent interview on The View, host Joy Behar had to be reminded that “murder is wrong” by a co-host after she told Gypsy she did nothing wrong.

This is why Blanchard made so many headlines as of December 28, 2023, when she was released from prison two years early. Gypsy is now a Swiftie who is married to Ryan Scott Anderson, and has been flooding the media with all of her interviews, as so many want to talk to her about her very complex case. It is a rare occasion in which a murderer is not feared or hated, but understood, even if she went about her escape in the wrong way.

As we stated, Gypsy Rose Blanchard would like to see Millie Bobby Brown play her in a project about her life, as noted by Pop Base (@popbase).

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals she would want Millie Bobby Brown to play her in a project about her life.

Fans of the actress in the comments have quickly stated that Brown would do the role justice.

Common White Girl (@itgirlposts) said, “we all know Millie would eat any role she’s given”. The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) said, “she would slay that role”.

While some weer positive about the idea, others think that Gypsy is shooting a little out of her league, wanting Brown to play her. Alem @AlemUnitedd, said “she’s overestimating herself now lmao”.

Some were bringing up the fact that Blanchard snubbed Joey King, who played the killer in The Act.

While the chatter of Brown playing Blanchard is loud, it is entirely unconfirmed. At the moment, there is no mention of another project surrounding Gypsy’s life, however, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a Lifetime three-part special, has been airing.

At the moment, Millie Bobby Brown is filming season five of Stranger Things.

Would you like to see Millie Bobby Brown play Gypsy Rose Blanchard?