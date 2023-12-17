Millie Bobby Brown and Dozens of Others to be Removed From Netflix, Multiple Movies Axed

If you are a subscriber to Netflix, you likely know that there are always new titles coming to the streaming platform. That being said, Netflix also removes dozens to hundreds of titles each month as well.

Now, Netflix is removing a lot more content this year, so the platform will start off 2024 a little slimmer than usual. Considering over 138 titles were removed last month, it is surprising to see so many more on the chopping block, especially some that are beloved by fans and will certainly be a loss for many subscribers.

Forbes shared what they believe is the top 10 films to be leaving the platform this month, which we will also heartbreakingly discuss — as well as all of the films that subscribers will have to say goodbye to, and let’s just say, Swifties will not be happy.

Beloved Films Leaving Netflix

While Forbes did share their ten biggest departures, we have our list of the top 10 disappointments to leave the platform.

The Social Network (2010)

For many of us, The Social Network is one of the best biographical drama films to grace Netlfix.

The film was directed by David Fincher and written by Aaron Sorkin and released in 2010. The movie is based on the founding of the social media platform Facebook, and had more drama in its origin than its platform can contain as a whole.

The plot revolves around Mark Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Eisenberg), a Harvard University student, who created the original version of Facebook in 2003. As the platform gains popularity, Zuckerberg faces legal challenges from his former friends and co-founders, the Winklevoss twins (Armie Hammer and Josh Pence), and Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield).

The cast also includes iconic performances from Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker, the co-founder of Napster who becomes involved with Facebook, and Rooney Mara as Erica Albright, Zuckerberg’s ex-girlfriend.

The Social Network actually received critical acclaim for its screenplay, direction, and performances, winning three Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay.

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Millie Bobby Brown may dominate Netflix through Stranger Things and her upcoming film Damsel, but she is being booted out through one movie.

Godzilla vs. Kong is a monster film that follows the iconic franchise directed by Adam Wingard, and released in 2021.

The plot follows the emergence of ancient super-species and the colossal clash between two of the most powerful Titans, Godzilla and Kong.

As humanity tries to understand the reasons behind Godzilla’s sudden aggressive behavior, a mission is undertaken to transport Kong to his “ancestral home”, of course, the two cross-paths and an epic yet life-threatening battle takes place.

Starring in the movie are Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and others. Godzilla vs. Kong has positive reviews and became a box office success, reigniting interest in the MonsterVerse franchise, leading to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, debuting in 2024.

Love Actually (2003)

While it seems like a crime to remove one of the best Christmas movies, Love Actually will actually be disappearing.

Love Actually is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Richard Curtis. It was released in 2003 and has since become a beloved holiday classic thanks to its ensemble cast, which tells multiple interconnected stories about love in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

The cast includes Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, and others.

The rest of our top 10 list is as follows:

Anchorman (2004)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

The Mummy (2017)

Mission: Impossible (1996) (as well as Mission: Impossible II (2000) Mission: Impossible III (2006))

Jaws (1975)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Some notable mentions of departures we are not thrilled to announce include Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour (2018), DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (2005), DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Legends (2011), DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda Awesome Secrets (2008), DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp Stories (2008), DreamWorks Spooky Stories (2009), DreamWorks Spooky Stories: Volume 2 (2011), Kung Fu Panda (2008), and Friends with Benefits (2011).

Full List of Films Leaving Netflix this Month

If you want to know exactly what you need to binge, below is a full list of everything leaving Netflix this month, including the date in which they are scheduled to leave.

December 15: Andhadhun (2018), Bwakaw (2012)

December 16: Lilli (2018); Love You to the Stars and Back (2017); Sakaling Maging Tayo (2019)

December 17: Guest House (2020)

December 19: Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2020)

December 21: Back of the Net (2019); Sing 2 (2021)

December 27: Da Kath & Kim Code; Kath & Kimderella

December 30: Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour (2018); Us (2019)

December 31: 2012 (2009); 8 Mile (2002); A Beautiful Mind (2001); American Beauty (1999); Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004); Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013); Astro Boy (2009); Backdraft (1991); Captain Phillips (2013); Casper (1995); Catch Me If You Can (2002); Chloe (2009); Christmas Wedding Planner (2017); Christmas With A View (2018); Cinderella Man (2005); Conan the Barbarian (2011); Couples Retreat (2009); Crank (2006); Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997); Drag Me to Hell (2009); Dragons: Dawn of the Dragon Racers (2014); Dragnet (1987); DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (2005); DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Legends (2011); DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda Awesome Secrets (2008); DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp Stories (2008); DreamWorks Spooky Stories (2009)

DreamWorks Spooky Stories: Volume 2 (2011); Fall in Love with Vinyasa (2022); Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982); Field of Dreams (1989); Football-Inspired Workouts for All (2023); Friends with Benefits (2011); Full Out 2: You Got This! (2020); Gamer (2009); Get Him to the Greek (2010); Gladiator (2000); Godzilla vs. Kong (2021); Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Green Zone (2010); HIT & Strength with Tara (2022); Hulk (2003); I am Jonas (2019); Incarnate (2016); Jaws (1975); Jaws 2 (1978); Jaws 3 (1983); Jaws: The Revenge (1987); Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015); Kickstart Fitness with the Basics (2022); Kung Fu Panda (2008); Land of the Lost (2009); Last Vegas (2013); Lost in Translation (2003); Love Actually (2003)

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006); Megamind (2010); Merku Thodarchi Malai (2018); Midnight Run (1988); Midway (1976); Mission: Impossible (1996); Mission: Impossible II (2000); Mission: Impossible III (2006); Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007); Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet (2021); Nocturnal Animals (2016); Non-Stop (2014); Obsessed (2009); Prom Night (2008); Public Enemies (2009); Puriyatha Puthir (Puriyaadha Pudhir) (2017); Robin Hood (2010); Role Models (2008); Runaway Bride (1999); Safe (2012); Safe House (2012)

Sanju (2018); Saving Private Ryan (1998); Scarface (1983); Snitch (2013); Spy Game (2001); State of Play (2009); Taramani (2017); Ted 2 (2015); The Adjustment Bureau (2011); The Adventures of Tintin (2011); The Age of Adaline (2015); The Eagle (2011); The Electric Horseman (1979); The Fighter (2010); The Firm (1993); The Great Waldo Pepper (1975); The Interpreter (2005); The Jerk (1979); The Karate Kid (1984); The Karate Kid Part II (1986); The Kill Team (2019); The Money Pit (1986); The Mummy (2017); The Raid 2 (2014)

The Road to El Dorado (2000); The Sentinel (1977); The Social Network (2010); The Sweetest Thing (2002); They Shall Not Grow Old (2018); This Is the End (2013); Two Weeks to a Stronger Core (2022); U-571 (2000); Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005); War of the Worlds (2005); White Christmas (1954); Wind River (2017); Woody Woodpecker (2017); Year One (2009); Zone 414 (2021)

Is Netflix Safe?

While Netflix is removing a ton of content, the company has only continued to grow.

Throughout 2020 and 2021 pandemic, Netflix experienced a significant surge in subscribers, attracting around 54.6 million new members.

Currently, the streaming giant boasts an expansive user base totaling 247.2 million subscribers. This impressive figure surpasses other platforms such as Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Peacock, Max, Pluto, and all other existing streaming services.

Netflix’s success can be attributed to its diverse content library, featuring popular titles like Wednesday, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Black Mirror, and many others. These shows have contributed to the platform’s notoriety and garnered award-winning acclaim.

While Netflix has made adjustments to its content lineup, including both additions and removals, it has also taken measures to address password sharing and implement price hikes.

In response to its crackdown on password sharing, Netflix announced the addition of 9 million new subscribers globally.

The company reported revenue of $8.5 billion for the third quarter of 2023, marking an 8% increase from the previous year and surpassing expectations, thanks to the influx of new members. The early results of the crackdown were evident, with Netflix reporting the addition of 5.9 million new paid customers for the period ending June 30, 2023, exceeding expectations, as explained by Forbes.

Are you sad to see any of these movies leave Netflix?