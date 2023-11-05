Netflix’s Content Purge Results in 138 Movies and Shows Deleted

Netflix has been in the midst of large changes over the past few months, with price hikes, password-sharing crackdowns, and more. However, nothing feels as prominent as the massive content purge that we have been seeing across the United States and the United Kingdom. Across both nations combined, Netflix is removing a whopping 138 titles, with over 100 of those being beloved movies.

The idea of renting movies started before the inception of Netflix, during an era when home movie rental stores dominated the entertainment space past the movie theater.

Blockbuster’s primary objective was to offer consumers on-demand videos through physical stores for a rental fee. During that era, it held a monopoly in the video rental industry, with its stores present in nearly every town across the United States. Blockbuster’s success was evident when it was acquired by Viacom in 1994 for a staggering $8.4 billion, rapidly expanding to 6,000 stores worldwide within five years.

However, in 1997, Netflix emerged, marking the beginning of the end for Blockbuster.

Netflix was established by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph.

At the outset, Randolph pitched various e-commerce concepts, ranging from personalized dog food and home-delivered shampoo to surfboards. None of these ideas piqued Hastings’ interest until Randolph introduced the idea of mail-order DVDs. Despite being a relatively new technology, DVDs were well-suited for mail-order distribution due to their lighter weight compared to bulky VHS tapes.

After successfully testing the concept by mailing a DVD to Hastings’ residence, the two co-founders got to work. Hastings invested around $2 million into the online DVD rental store concept.

In 1998, Netflix officially launched with a team of 30 employees and a DVD library comprising nearly one thousand titles. Jeffery Bezos sold books, and Netflix sold movies.

Netflix gained traction when it introduced an innovative monthly subscription model, charging customers a reasonable fee of $6.99 per month for unlimited access to its library. It wasn’t until 2006 that Netflix saw its first profitable year, amassing a substantial $80 million in profits.

In 2007, Netflix forever changed the entertainment landscape by introducing its “Watch Now” platform, the same streaming service enjoyed by hundreds of millions of users today.

By 2018, the streaming industry had expanded significantly, with Netflix emerging as the clear front-runner, boasting approximately 60 million U.S. subscribers and 137 million subscribers worldwide.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, Netflix added around 54.6 million new subscribers.

At present, the streaming service boasts an extensive user base of 247.2 million subscribers, surpassing other platforms like Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Peacock, Max, Pluto, and all other streaming services in existence.

Now, there are titles like Wednesday, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Black Mirror, and so many more, which have given the streaming platform even more notoriety and award-winning acclaim.

Forbes shared, “Netflix announced it had added 9 million new subscribers globally following its crackdown on password sharing starting in the U.S. at the end of May. Netflix reported revenue of $8.5 billion for the third quarter of 2023—up 8% compared with 2022 and beating expectations due to the sheer number of new members.”

The publication continued, “The early results had already indicated it was working. In July, Netflix reported it had added 5.9 million new paid customers for the period ending June 30 2023, beating expectations.”

As for people canceling, “The cancel reaction continues to be low, exceeding our expectations, and borrower households converting into full paying memberships are demonstrating healthy retention,” Netflix said.

Forbes also shared the price jumps that have been added, “Unfortunately, it has also raised its prices in the U.S., U.K. and France. In the U.S., ads ($6.99) and Standard plans ($15.49) will stay the same, while Basic will now be $11.99 and Premium $22.99.”

On top of all of this, we also saw a major content cut in November, with 138 titles disappearing from the platform. This has affected the US and UK, according to The Independent, who shared a new list which shows what was lost from each region, and at times, lost from both simultaneously.

Below is the list provided by the publication, with notations as to what region is being affected.

Movies

November 1

After Earth – US

Along Came a Spider – UK

Annie (1982) – UK

The Art of Love – UK

Batman Begins – US

Bee Movie – US

The Big Short – US

Big Time Movie – US

Black Hawk Down (2001) – US

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf – US

The Cable Guy – US

Cliffhanger – US

Collateral – US

Coming to America – US

Conan the Barbarian (1982) – US

The Dark Knight – US

The Dark Knight Rises – US

Deck the Halls – UK

Escape from Mr Lemoncello’s Library – US

A Fairly Odd Summer – US

Fast & Furious – US

The Fast and the Furious – US

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – US

Fast Five – US

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – US

40-Love – US

The God Committee – US

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie – US

The Hunger Games – UK

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – UK

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 – UK

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 – UK

Jinxed – US

Just Go With It – US

Killers – US

The Killing of a Sacred Deer – UK

The Lady in the Van – UK

Last Holiday – UK

Legends of the Hidden Temple – US

Léon – US

Le Week-End – UK

Liar Liar

Liar, Liar, Vampire – US

Love & Friendship – UK

Man on a Ledge – US

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery – US

Mile 22 – US

Miss Congeniality – US

The Negotiator – US

No Strings Attached – US

Piercing – US

The Pink Panther (2006) – US

The Pink Panther 2 – US

The Pirates! In An Adventure with Scientists – UK

The Pledge – UK

Pride & Prejudice (2005) – US

Red Eye – UK

Replicas – US

Reservoir Dogs – US

Ride Along – US

See for Me – UK

Sex and the City: The Movie – UK

Sniper: Legacy – UK

Starship Troopers – US

Steel Magnolias – US

Summerland – US

Terminator Genisys – US

2 Fast 2 Furious – US

Uncle Buck – US

Vampires – US

Wannabe Courageous – UK

We Need to Talk About Kevin – UK

The Wiz – US

The Yellow Birds – US

November 2

Hapless – UK

Velvet Goldmine – UK

November 4

Desterro

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions – UK

Freaky – UK

Sea

Simon Calls

Soa

November 5

Alone/Together

A New York Christmas Wedding

November 6

One More Try

November 9

Lommbock

The Railway Man

November 10

Love O2O

Passing – UK

November 12

A Very Special Love

First Love (2018) – US

November 15

The Giant – US

November 16

Accepted – US

Anbe Sivam – US

Kannathil Muthamittal – US

Loving – US

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja – US

November 19

My Amnesia Girl – US

Three Words to Forever – US

November 17

Ainu Mosir – US

Despicable Me – US

Despicable Me 2 – US

November 20

Puppy Star Christmas – US

Target – US

November 22

Brother – Mon frère – US

November 23

Hard Kill – US

Minions: The Rise of Gru – US

November 24

Southpaw – US

November 30

Disappearance at Clifton Hill – US

TV

November 1

Into the Badlands – US

Key & Peele – US

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

100 Things to do Before High School – US

T@gged – US

The Thundermans – US

Victorious – US

Voice

November 4

The Amazing Race – US

November 7

Damnation – US

Sister, Sister – UK

November 11

Laguna Beach – US

November 13

Graceful Friends

November 14

Girlfriends – UK

November 17

Eternal Love – US

November 23

Love Island USA – US

November 24

Sick Note – US

Valentino – US

Documentary

November 4

The Metamorphosis of Birds

November 7

Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian

November 9

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k – UK

November 12

The Beginning of Life 2: Outside – US

Comedy

November 17

Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map – US

Kids

November 19

Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar – US

November 20

One-Punch Man – US

Anime

November 1

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic – US

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

November 16

The Irregular at Magic High School

Are you shocked to see all of these titles leaving Netflix?