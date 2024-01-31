“Heroes” Save Woman Who Broke Foot at Disney Park

A Disneyland Resort guest called two strangers “heroes” for helping her mother after an injury. The mother-daughter duo was headed to a backstage tour at Disneyland Park when an accident changed their plans.

Jennifer (u/Extension_Coyote_967 on Reddit) got in line to check into the 11:00 a.m. tour while her mother waited outside on Main Street, U.S.A. Shortly after the pair separated, her mother fell and couldn’t get up. Two men stepped in when they saw the panicked woman and helped her onto a nearby bench.

“She broke her foot and got scratched up, but she is ok,” the guest wrote. “If you are one of the two that swooped in and helped my mother, thank you so very much.”

Jennifer credited the two men with calming her mother down until she returned.

“They were true heroes,” she said. “It scared her when she couldn’t get up.”

This isn’t the first injury at Disneyland Park in recent months. In November, wind blew a light pole over and onto two guests, seriously injuring one of them. She was rushed to a local hospital and later released. After the incident, cast members rushed to secure similar structures throughout Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park.

Related: Space Mountain Evacuated After Alleged Derailment

Notify a Disney cast member if you suffer an injury at the Disney parks–EMTs can arrive in minutes. Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park offer First Aid centers with over-the-counter medication, bandages, and other treatments for minor injuries. These locations are staffed by licensed nurses and are open during regular theme park hours.

Has another guest improved your visit to Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.