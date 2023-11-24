Disneyland Scrambles To Secure Park After Tragedy

After strong winds knocked over a light pole this week, injuring multiple guests, Disneyland Resort scrambled to repair remaining structures.

Light Pole Falls at Disneyland Park

On November 20 at around 8:30 a.m., a light pole fell over on Main Street, U.S.A. Three guests were injured, one of whom required hospitalization. She was described as having “serious injuries” after the structure hit her in the head.

“A light pole just fell and hit two people lined up to take pictures at the Christmas tree,” one eyewitness said. “We were right behind the two ladies that were hit. We had to jump out of the way. I pray the ladies are okay.”

The Days Since

In the hours following the incident, Disneyland Resort kept guests from the area. According to witnesses, maintenance cast members surveyed the remaining light poles and other structures for damage.

Instagram user @gothicrosie shared these photos of the collapsed light pole’s base, which appeared sunken and rotted. They were originally taken by @jessicasnowdenpatel:

“I’m pretty shocked at the construction of the base of the lighting rig pole that fell over today,” the Disney Parks guest wrote. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen any modern pole sunk into the ground without concrete and securing bolts. This one, although covered by a pretty base sheath, looks to be touching the ground. And the multiple rusted through spots reveal the main reason why that post failed…to me at least.”

Two rigs remained near the Flag Pole on Main Street, U.S.A. Their condition is unknown, but witnesses say maintenance cast members secured them with cables.

“They need to be unsheathed and made sure they are not touching the ground, rusting, and potential failures waiting to happen,” the guest continued.

Disney cast members reportedly also secured other areas around Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

“I saw maintenance people frantically working on all sorts of stuff around the park including the new sail shades at Tianas, things around jungle cruise,” @lgeorgalas recalled.

Fans were disgusted at the condition of the collapsed structure.

“That’s scary,” said @alienninja.

“I imagine that is what some of the rides look like as well!” @tnkrbell13 wrote. “We let our passes expire this year knowing we can’t get them back. The care of the parks are not what they used to be….but there’s a new popcorn bucket every freaking week.”

What’s the wildest thing you’ve ever seen at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

