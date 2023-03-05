These Are the BEST Add-On Experiences in Disney World

Walt Disney World may be an expensive vacation, but every so often, it’s worth it to splurge on an unforgettable experience.

A Disney Park ticket or Resort hotel reservation comes with a lot. With access to four theme parks, two waterparks, Disney Springs, and all the amenities the resorts have to offer, there’s no shortage of things to do. However, some Guests look for a little something extra to add to their trips. There are some additional add-on experiences that Guests can purchase to add a little additional pixie dust to their vacation. While some upcharges are more worth it than others, let’s take a look at some of the best ones to see if any are right for your dream vacation.

Hard Ticket Events

Hard Ticket Events (or HTEs, as the experts call them) include holiday parties like Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, or the After Hours events. They can give Guests the opportunity to experience their favorite Parks with special theming and entertainment, food and drink offerings, and more. Guests can dress up in costumes or themed outfits and get included perks like trick-or-treating at Halloween, cookies and hot chocolate at Christmas, or soda and popcorn at the After Hours events. These are fantastic events for Guests of all ages and are an annual hit.

Backstage Tours

If you’ve ever wanted to get a behind-the-scenes look at Disney Parks or attractions, a backstage tour could be right for you. There are several options, including the famous Keys to the Kingdom tour, which gives Guests a glimpse backstage of the Magic Kingdom and its attractions. There’s also the Behind the Seeds tour in EPCOT, which gives Guests a walking tour of the Living With the Land greenhouse and a look at how food is grown for Walt Disney World’s restaurants. These tours are great for diehard Disney fans who want to experience the Parks in a brand-new way – although be mindful that Guests must be 16 or older to participate in the Keys to the Kingdom tour.

Animal Encounters

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge have a lot of opportunities to get up close and personal with exotic and exciting animals. While any Guest can enjoy Kilimanjaro Safaris in the Park, animal lovers will want to check out tours like Caring for Giants, Savor the Savanna, Starlight Safari, Up Close with Rhinos, DiveQuest, and the Wild Africa Trek. The tours provide different opportunities to interact with animals, from more low-key experiences like dining in the savanna on Savor the Savanna to the 3-hour adventure that is Wild Africa Trek. These are great for Guests who love animals and want a truly unforgettable experience.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

One of the most coveted add-on experiences, the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique in the Magic Kingdom fulfills every Princess fan’s dream – to be transformed into a Princess themselves. There are a variety of options and packages to choose from at different price points, giving families flexibility between a simple makeover and a full transformation. There are options for little ones who want to be transformed into Knights, as well, which include a sword and shield. This is perfect for any child (age 3-12) who loves dressing up and wants to live their fairytale fantasy.

Star Wars Experiences

Disney provides some unforgettable experiences for any Star Wars fanatic. You can live out an incredibly immersive Star Wars story at Savi’s Workshop or the Droid Depot, which gives you the opportunity to build your own lightsaber or droid companion, respectively. Both experiences are highly immersive and themed and will make Guests feel like they’re right in the middle of the Star Wars universe. These are a must-do for any fan of the films.

Capture Your Moment

Walt Disney World is one of the best places in the world to take pictures. Many people use their Disney vacation photos for Christmas cards, pregnancy announcements, engagements, and even graduation photos. Recently, Disney began offering their Capture Your Moment service, which allows Guests to book personalized 20-minute photo sessions with a Disney Photopass photographer. This is a great way to commemorate a family reunion, announce a pregnancy or engagement, celebrate a major life event, or just get a great family portrait.