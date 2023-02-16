This Disney Offering Just Got More Inclusive

Disney Cast Members previously worked by what Disney calls the “Four Keys” – Safety, Courtesy, Show, and Efficiency. However, recently Disney added the fifth key of “Inclusion,” and ever since, the Parks have strived to create offerings that appeal to every kind of Guest and every kind of Cast Member. Now, one more thing at Walt Disney World has gotten that much more inclusive.

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is a wondrous place inside Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom that provides many children’s dream – to be transformed into a princess, prince, or knight. The experience invites Guests aged 3 to 12 to be paired with their own Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice and be turned into the most royal version of themselves, complete with hair, makeup, accessories, a new outfit, and plenty of pixie dust.

The experience has been a staple of the Magic Kingdom for years. Throughout its time in Walt Disney World, it has opened the opportunity to more and more children, including adding the option of becoming a prince or knight instead of a princess.

When the boutique reopened after the pandemic closure, a new inclusivity measure was introduced – changing the Cast Member title from “Fairy Godmother-in-Training” to “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice,” opening the doors for Cast Members of all genders to join the ranks. New costumes were also introduced to cater to the new magic makers.

Now, according to Disney Parks Blog, the experience is becoming even more open to all types of guests. The recent article describes how Disney’s FGA’s (that’s Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices) are being trained on a variety of different hair types and textures to ensure all guests can get the hairstyle they want. Extra pigmentation has been added to makeup palettes to adapt to different skin tones. Special adaptive costumes are being created for young royals who may need a soft or stretch fabric, be seated in a wheelchair, or need access to a tube.

The goal, Disney states, is to make sure that royals of all ages can experience this magical transformation. These measures are having a positive impact on Cast Members alongside Guests, as stated in the blog post.

“Seeing the delight on guests’ faces when they turn around and see themselves in the mirror is the best experience,” Shalise, an apprentice, adds. “We all have such unique memories and relationships with guests that come back year after year to visit us. Now, we are opening the doors for children to build those magical connections with even more cast members because when they walk through our doors parents know they can trust any one of us to deliver an unforgettable experience.”

Guests can book their Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique experience on the official Disney World website. The experience comes in several tiered price packages and is available for guests 3-12. For any adults who want to experience the magical transformation for themselves, the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa offers a grown-up version of the makeover.