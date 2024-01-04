Florida Resident Says Disney Fireworks “Wake Us Up”

Thousands of guests recently rung in the New Year with fireworks at Walt Disney World Resort. Both EPCOT and Magic Kingdom Park put on exclusive nighttime spectaculars at midnight after an evening of dancing in front of Cinderella Castle or around the World Showcase. But one of the Disney theme parks’ Central Florida neighbors took the opportunity to share the negative side of living so close to The Most Magical Place on Earth.

@adventures_by_j shared this video of the New Year’s Eve midnight fireworks from their yard. “Not Disney waking up an entire city to let us know it’s tomorrow,” they quipped:

The Central Florida resident laughed as the 360-degree pyrotechnics boomed, illuminating the entire sky. “Oh my god!” they exclaimed.

However, some Disney Parks fans were upset that the locals would complain about living near Walt Disney World Resort.

“Not you complaining about New Years,” @somethinelseentirely wrote.

“Or being so close to Disney…” @wait_what_huh_why replied.

“Fireworks on New Year’s Eve?!” said @nobody82039. “I CAN’T BELIEVE IT! You truly are special. The only human on the planet that had fireworks near them.”

The TikToker explained that the video was no more than a light-hearted joke.

“Bought a house here on purpose and wouldn’t change a thing about getting this view every night,” they responded to one angry comment. “Nothing more than a little sarcasm.”

In addition to holiday fireworks on New Year’s Eve and Independence Day, Walt Disney World Resort uses pyrotechnics nightly in shows like Happily Ever After, Fantasmic!, Luminous The Symphony of Us, and event-exclusive spectaculars such as Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks or Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular. Check the My Disney Experience app or daily entertainment schedule for up-to-date showtimes during your visit.

Should Walt Disney World Resort consider its Central Florida neighbors when scheduling fireworks shows at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Are you impacted by nighttime spectaculars at the Disney theme parks? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.