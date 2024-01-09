Disney Guest Gets Stuck in Escalator, Loses Shoes To Escape

Crocs are quickly becoming some of the most popular souvenirs at Walt Disney World Resort, but guests might want to think twice before wearing them to EPCOT. Early Monday morning, a guest’s Crocs lodged in an escalator inside The Land Pavilion in the Disney park’s World Nature neighborhood.

u/SnooDingos8800 shared a photo of a Walt Disney World Resort guest’s rainbow tie-dye Crocs crushed in the escalator on Reddit. A sign blocked guests from using the escalator, which closed until maintenance cast members could repair it:

This is why you don’t wear crocs on the escalators!

This is far from the first incident of its kind. On New Year’s Eve, another guest’s Crocs broke the same escalator in EPCOT’s Land Pavilion. In May of 2022, the same thing happened with a child’s rubber shoes in The Seas Pavilion, also at EPCOT.

Disney cast members respond quickly in these incidents, emergency-stopping the escalator if it hasn’t shut down automatically. If you ever find yourself tangled in an escalator, discard your shoes or whatever clothing item is stuck immediately, if possible. Your safety is worth more than a pair of shoes or a piece of fabric!

If these incidents haven’t scared you away from comfy rubber shoes, check out Walt Disney World Resort’s Crocs collection. The clogs are available in stores at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, and Disney Resort hotels. Not visiting the Disney theme parks anytime soon? Some styles are available on shopDisney.

