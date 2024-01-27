Disney World Announces More ‘Princess and the Frog’ Coming to Park Very Soon

Walt Disney World (WDW) guests are about to experience even more Princess and the Frog, starting next month. Visitors to the resort can finally get a taste of Disneyland, quite literally, and for a very limited time.

As we come to the end of January and enter February, the Disney parks are getting ready to celebrate Black History Month and the Mardi Gras season, Princess and the Frog style! The 2009 animated film is finally getting its chance in the spotlight with a brand-new attraction coming sometime later this year. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is replacing Splash Mountain at both Disney World and Disneyland, despite fan outrage and backlash.

Splash Mountain has been a controversial attraction for years thanks to being inspired by the heavily-buried 1946 Disney film, The Song of the South. When it was announced that Tiana would be taking over the Laughing Place, it caused online petitions to “Save Splash Mountain,” although the demands to save the attraction fell on deaf mouse ears. Others were thrilled with the announcement, claiming that it was time Tiana received her own presence in the parks.

In addition to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disneyland unveiled Tiana’s Palace back in September, a new restaurant inspired by the restaurant of the same name from the film that Tiana works so hard to buy. Tiana’s Palace at Disneyland features several Creole and Cajun-inspired dishes, including gumbo, po’boys, and, of course, Tiana’s Famous Beignets.

Mickey-shaped beignets have been a Disneyland staple for decades in the New Orleans Square area of the park although the delicious treat can also be found at the Port Orleans hotel at Walt Disney World Resort although they’re not typically available in one of the WDW parks. With Black History Month and Mardi Gras set to be celebrated next month, the resort has brought the iconic treat into the parks for a limited time.

Starting February 1 guests can find Tiana’s Famous Beignets sold in the Magic Kingdom at the Golden Oak Outpost. Unfortunately, they’ll only be available until March 1, making them a very limited-time offering. In addition, guests can find other inspired dishes like Tiana’s Petit Cake, chicken and andouille gumbo, peach cobbler, creole sausage sandwiches, and more! Again, these will only be available throughout February in celebration of Black History Month, so grab them while you can! Although the beignets offered at Walt Disney World don’t seem to be Mickey-shaped, Tiana’s Famous Beignets are sure to taste just as good in front of Cinderella’s castle as they do in front of Sleeping Beauty’s!

