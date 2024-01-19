Thousands Defend Autistic Disneyland Guest After Attack

Thomas, an autistic 16-year-old boy, is beloved on TikTok for his heartwarming interactions with Disney characters. A frequent Disneyland Resort visitor, many Disney character performers recognize the teenager and light up when he looks their way.

Videos of Thomas at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park frequently go viral, with Disney Parks fans inspired by cast members’ dedication to their craft. Disney characters often let Thomas feel their costumes or nearby props, knowing he enjoys tactile sensory experiences. They don’t let the fact that he’s nonverbal stop them from having engaging conversations.

This month, Thomas’ dad (who runs his social media accounts) shared this video of an interaction with Moana:

In the video, Moana recognized Thomas and excitedly approached him. He touched her chest, reaching for her necklace, and she calmly took his hands and held them. They chatted for a while before taking a picture.

“It was great to see you today,” Moana said.

The TikTok amassed over 25 million views and thousands of comments, some of whom weren’t understanding about Thomas’ neurodivergence. One called him a “creep” and asked why security didn’t step in.

Thomas’ father quickly came to his defense, explaining that a character attendant could’ve stepped in if Moana was uncomfortable. Disney characters know emergency signals to ask for help subtly.

“There is a character host right next to her,” the parent wrote. “They did not say anything because they DID NOT see an issue. They both knew his intentions were innocent and that he was touching her necklace.”

“Comments like this come off as projection if you try to turn an innocent interaction like this into something else, while insulting a special needs minor,” he added.

Hundreds of commenters agreed, commending Moana for understanding Thomas’ needs.

“I love how she gently took his hand away from her body but still held onto it to let him know she’s okay with some contact,” said @peachyyyykenzie.

“The ability of all characters to redirect his touching brilliant,” @palimony agreed. “They respect his way of connecting but professionally move his hands.”

An industry professional even weighed in.

“Ex character attendant for [Universal Studios Hollywood]!” @cosmoscosplays wrote. “We are always watching, and characters are trained to redirect touch. No harm done here!!”

