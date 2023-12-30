Guest Enrages Mickey Mouse in Viral Video

The Walt Disney Company’s most iconic animation, Steamboat Willie (1928), enters the public domain in 2024. Mickey Mouse seems to have taken out his frustration about the situation on a guest in a video that went viral this week!

Peter (@peterpetrella on TikTok) shared this video from the Chase Disney Visa cardholders meet & greet at EPCOT. Minnie Mouse grabbed the male guest’s hand and led him around the corner to the photo-op.

To Peter’s surprise, Mickey Mouse stood angrily in the corner, watching the guest with his beloved Minnie. Everyone in the room burst into laughter.

“Nothing could have prepared me for this sting operation,” Peter wrote.

In just over a day, the video garnered nearly two million views, over four hundred thousand likes, and hundreds of comments. Disney Parks fans were obsessed with the more sassy side of the typically happy Mickey Mouse.

“He’s about to pull the mouskatool on you,” @faeriwinkle joked.

“Bro about to find out what’s in the House of Mouse,” @pluoki quipped.

“You walked right into that mouse trap,” said @theriseofchey.

Hopefully, Mickey Mouse got over the betrayal!

The Chase Disney Visa cardholder meet & greet is located to the left of the Imagination Pavilion at EPCOT. Guests must show one Chase Disney Visa credit or debit card to enter but can bring family & friends along. You’ll meet two of four Disney characters in classic costumes: Goofy, Mickey Mouse, Pluto, and Minnie Mouse.

Have you met your favorite Disney character at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? Share your funniest memory with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.