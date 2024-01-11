Influencers Pose for Selfie With Disney Guest on Stretcher

An already controversial Disney influencer is under fire after posing for a selfie with an unconscious guest at Disney’s Boardwalk Inn. He and two friends took the pictures after the stranger was loaded onto a stretcher by EMTs.

Jay (@AestheticPuppet) previously garnered attention for internet pranks like snorting Pedialyte powder at EPCOT, eating a paper Disney Park map, and licking a pole at a Walt Disney World Resort ticket booth. On January 7, he posted this on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Hey so as your resident Walt Disney World party guy, if you’re so inebriated that you need paramedics to come get your passed out *ss on the Boardwalk, you’re doing this all wrong. Amateur hour out here.

Hey so as your resident Walt Disney World party guy, if you’re so inebriated that you need paramedics to come get your passed out ass on the Boardwalk, you’re doing this all wrong. Amateur hour out here. — Hi, I’m Jay! (@AestheticPuppet) January 7, 2024

Though the thread initially read as a well-intentioned warning, it turned with a reply from a fellow Disney influencer, Sophie (@littlesophiebug). The now-deleted post included two photos of Jay, Sophie, and another guest posing with the allegedly drunk stranger on a stretcher.

Jay replied with three skull emojis shortly before the post was removed. But not before it was shared on Reddit, where some Disney Parks fans found it “vile.”

“This is some real vile sh*t,” one poster said. “Hand gestures, tongue out selfie with someone getting loaded on a stretcher in the background. Yes, there are people on Disney property that take drinking too far on a daily basis, but you don’t know the circumstances that led to this person needing to go to the hospital. Could have been sleep deprivation mixed with running during marathon weekend that led to not knowing their alcohol limit. Could have been drugged… Be better.”

“I don’t know who these people are but this is gross,” another wrote.

“This is absolutely disgusting,” another agreed.

This isn’t the first incident at Disney’s Boardwalk Inn this year. Right after midnight on New Year’s Day, law enforcement dragged an unruly guest out of the Disney Resort hotel. A video showed the woman fighting and kicking the police officers as they attempted to apprehend her.

More on Disney’s Boardwalk Inn, a Walt Disney World Resort Hotel

Disney’s Boardwalk Inn isn’t just a Resort hotel; it’s a destination for Walt Disney World Resort guests and Central Floridians alike. It’s home to Jellyrolls, Trattoria al Forno, Carousel Coffee, and Flying Fish Café. Though it’s not a Disney Skyliner Resort, Walt Disney World Boardwalk guests can watch the colorful gondolas fly through the sky on their way to the Disney theme parks.

“Experience the charm and whimsy of turn-of-the-century Atlantic City at this waterfront Resort hotel,” the official Walt Disney World Resort hotel description reads. “Make a splash at Luna Park Pool and delight in a massage at the state-of-the-art fitness center. Discover carnival games, unique dining and exciting nightlife on the Coney Island-style boardwalk. Strung like saltwater taffy along the shimmering Crescent Lake, Disney’s BoardWalk Inn is located within walking distance to both EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.”

Were the three Disney guests’ actions appropriate or not? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

