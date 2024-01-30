Chita Rivera, Broadway Legend, Dies at 91

The musical theatre world mourns today after a true legend, Chita Rivera, has sadly passed away.

Chita Rivera, a Tony Award-winning Broadway Icon, passed away today at 91. Her daughter, Lisa Mordente, confirmed the news, saying she died in New York after a “brief illness.” The news was initially announced by her rep, Merle Frimark, who released a statement:

“It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera. My dear friend of over 40 years was 91.”

The statement further asks that any donations in her memory be made to Broadway Cares/EQUITY Fights AIDS.

Chita Rivera Was One of the Most Electrifying Performers in Broadway History

Born in Washington, D.C., on January 23, 1933, Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero Anderson began her career studying dance at George Balanchine’s School of American Ballet in New York City. She made her Broadway debut in Guys and Dolls in 1951 as a dancer going by the name Chita Rivera.

Her breakthrough performance came as Anita in the original production of West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim in 1957. While she didn’t receive any award nominations, she became an instant star and one of the new favorite leading actresses for musicals. Rivera would originate even more iconic characters, including Rose in Bye Bye Birdie, Velma Kelly in Chicago, and Aurora and Spider Woman in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Her career also extended into film and television, appearing in Sweet Charity (1969), The New Dick Van Dyke Show, The Judy Garland Show, Chicago (2002), and Tick, Tick… BOOM! (2021). She would go on to star with multiple iconic actors, including Gwen Verdon, Liza Minnelli, Dick Van Dyke, and Antonio Banderas. She was also frequently collaborated with Bob Fosse, John Kander, Frank Ebb, Jerome Robbins,

Rivera was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, tied for the most by a performer in history. She won two for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as two Drama Desk Awards, and a Drama League Award.

Multiple organizations have recognized Rivera’s astounding career. She has earned a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theater, a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009, and was the first Latina and Latino American to earn a Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. In 2017, the Astaire Awards, previously named after Adele and Fred Astaire, were renamed the Chita Rivera Awards for Dance and Choreography in her honor.

While most of her work has been on the Broadway stage, some of her final performances were as a guest narrator for Disney’s Candlelight Processional at Walt Disney World Resort. She narrated the event eight times, most recently in 2021 and 2022.

Without a doubt, Chita Rivera is an icon. Her electrifying performances and distinct personality paved the way for Latino-American actors on Broadway and Hollywood, including Rita Moreno. Her influence will be felt for decades to come.

