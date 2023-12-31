Legendary ‘Coco’ Star Dies at 90 Years Old

Ana Ofelia Muruía, a legendary Mexican actor most well-known nowadays for playing Mama Coco in the classic Pixar film, has sadly passed away at 90 years old.

Related: ‘Encanto’ and ‘Coco’ To Take Over Walt Disney World

The tragic news was confirmed by Mexico’s National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature on X (formerly Twitter). “With deep sadness, we regret the sensitive death of the first actress Ana Ofelia Murguía,” the Institute said in a statement, “who was part of the stable cast of the [National Theatre Company of Mexico], and whose artistic career was vital for the performing arts of Mexico.” The Institute then sent their condolences to her friends and family.

Many fans online paid tribute to the late legend, saying she was a “wonderful woman and actress” and “one of the best actresses this country has ever produced.” No cause of death has been reported.

Ana Ofelia Murguría’s Career Goes Far Beyond ‘Coco’

Most people in the United States would know Ana Ofelia Murguía for voicing Mama Coco in the Disney-Pixar animated film Coco, which won the 2018 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. She starred alongside Anthony Gonzalez as Miguel, Gael García Bernal as Héctor, Benjamin Bratt as Ernesto de la Cruz, and Alanna Ulbach as Mamá Imelda. However, her career is so much more than that.

Born in 1933 in Mexico City, Mexico, Murguía was one of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema. She began her career with an appearance in the 1967 television series La Tormenta. She would go on to star in multiple iconic Mexican films, including Mi querido Tom Mix (1992), Life Sentence (1979), The Queen of the Night (1994), and Tear This Heart Out (2008).

Related: Tom Wilkinson, Iconic ‘Batman Begins’ Actor, Dies at 75

Murguía has also won more Best Supporting Actress Ariel Awards, an award recognizing the best in Mexican cinema, with three wins for The Queen of the Night, Los motivos de Luz (1986), and Life Sentence. She has been nominated for a further 14 Ariel Award nominations, including five for Best Actress.

Thank you for everything, Ana Ofelia Murguía. We’ll always remember you.

Who is an actor you think deserves more recognition for their career? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!