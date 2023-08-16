‘Encanto’ and ‘Coco’ To Take Over Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is turning into Encanto Disney World as the 2021 film makes another mark on the Central Florida Disney Park. Alongside Pixar’s Coco (2017), the film will be added to a popular Walt Disney World Resort attraction. It’s time to talk about Bruno!

Encanto (2021)

Encanto told a different love story than most Walt Disney Animation Studios films, one of a complicated family grappling with generational trauma. “Walt Disney Animation Studios’ ‘Encanto’ tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto,” the official Disney movie description reads.

“The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (‘Hamilton,’ ‘Moana’) and is directed by Byron Howard (‘Zootopia,’ ‘Tangled’) and Jared Bush (co-director ‘Zootopia’), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer ‘The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez’), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.”

Coco (2017)

Another take on familial love, Coco reminds us of the connections we have with passed loved ones. The film takes place during the Mexican traditional holiday, Día de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead).

“In Disney/Pixar’s vibrant tale of family, fun and adventure, aspiring young musician named Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors,” the Pixar movie description reads. “There, the charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael Garcia Bernal) becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family’s stories and traditions.”

Coming Soon to Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney Imagineers are currently dreaming up a land inspired by Encanto and Coco to be built beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom Park. While that expansion is years away, a Mirabel meet & greet will soon open near Cinderella Castle, replacing the former Merida meet & greet.

On Wednesday, Nexstar reporter Scott Gustin revealed more plans to include the diverse films at the Disney Parks. Characters from Encanto will soon decorate Disney Skyliner gondolas that bring Guests to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Busses taking Guests around Walt Disney World Resort will feature Coco characters.

Disney will soon decorate Skyliner gondolas with the Familia Madrigal from “Encanto” and Walt Disney World transportation will be adding “Coco” characters to buses.

