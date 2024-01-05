Character Vanishes From Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Someone has vanished from The Most Magical Place On Earth! A guest has noticed that Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort is missing a character.

If there is one ride that has the most characters on Disney park property, it has to be “it’s a small world.” Found in Disney parks all over the world, the love-it-or-hate-it gentle boat ride is a classic in theme park circles. Bringing together cultures, identities, and history, “it’s a small world” allows guests to experience light, sound, and color in the most exuberant way possible. And will leave weary parents humming the repetitive tune for the rest of the vacation.

With almost 300 animatronics, it would be hard to keep track of all the characters along the ten-minute musical ride, but one guest did notice something peculiar: Don Quixote was missing!

Kenny the Pirate discovered that one of the most eye-catching scenes in “it’s a small world” is missing a key character. Don Quixote usually faces off against the terrifying windmills with his sidekick, Sancho Panza, and his trusty donkey steed, but upon this recent visit to Disney World and ride aboard the “it’s a small world” boats, Quixote was noticeably missing.

It is common for Disney to maintain “it’s a small world” without necessarily closing the Fantasyland attraction down, especially when there are so many audio-animatronics. But, as seen here, eagle-eyed Disney fans can spot even the slightest change in the crowded Magic Kingdom attraction.

Speaking of closing attractions down, this January, the Walt Disney World Resort faces closures across its entire theme park offering. Staying in Magic Kingdom and Frontierland’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will be closed for part of January (The renovation of Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will also continue at the land). Over in EPCOT, Norway’s Frozen Ever After in the World Showcase will shutter. And in Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, two attractions will close to guests indefinitely: Kali River Rapids in the former and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith in the latter.

For those heading to Walt Disney World Resort in the coming weeks, maybe to check out if Don Quixote has returned to fight the windmill, guests may want to get clued up on the current flu virus spreading through the Sunshine State and how that may affect their Disney experience. Check out the latest on the situation here.

