BREAKING: High-Speed Stolen Car Pursuit Hospitalizes Two Near Disneyland

A high-speed pursuit of a stolen car near Disneyland has left an innocent driver and the suspect both in the hospital in unknown condition.

An unidentified driver on Disney Way in Anaheim, just outside the Disneyland Resort, was struck by a stolen white Kia (per NBC Los Angeles). Reports indicate that the struck driver (who was in a Black Dodge Charger) was not part of the pursuit, which had begun early in the morning in Lakewood and crossed over into Orange County via the 5 Freeway. The suspect was being followed by a helicopter and took an exit to the intersection of Disney Way and Anaheim Boulevard.

The impact of the crash outside of Disneyland was severe enough that firefighters had to cut the Dodge Charger open with the jaws of life to get the victim out of the vehicle; the driver of the stolen Kia was apparently able to escape the vehicle on their own. Both individuals were taken to medical care by Anaheim Fire and Rescue Department, and the alleged car thief has been arrested.

The extent of both individuals’ injuries is currently unknown, but it is reported that at least one driver has been severely injured.

The stolen car pursuit apparently began around 1:30 A.M. in Lakewood (per Patch), with Los Angeles County Sheriffs following suspects from a series of spree robberies. It is currently unknown whether the driver of the stolen white Kia was the only suspect, or if multiple people are still being followed.

The suspects in the spree robberies allegedly stole some $3500 in lottery tickets and cigarettes from multiple 7-11 convenience stores in Los Angeles County, before fleeing over into the adjoining Orange County.

This story is currently breaking and will be updated with new information on the suspects and hospitalized individuals as they become available.