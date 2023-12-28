Disneyland Chemical Accident Injures Multiple People, 1 Hospitalized

Multiple Disney cast members were injured following an incident inside the theme parks at the California resort.

Several Disney employees were injured following a chemical spill at the Disneyland Resort. According to The Orange County Register, two Disneyland cast members released a vapor cloud of chlorine that injured one and hospitalized the other. Both cast members were cleaned up quickly by the Anaheim Fire & Rescue Hazardous Material team.

The Walt Disney Company employs thousands upon thousands of employees across its collection of theme parks, calling them “cast members.” A big reason places like Disneyland and Walt Disney World are considered to be so magical and fun comes from just how dedicated cast members are to ensuring guests have as perfect of a vacation as possible. Guests will find helpful cast members positioned strategically all around the resorts and theme parks, as well as inside rides, attractions, restaurants, and other venues.

The vapor cloud reportedly caused breathing problems for the two cast members, meaning they needed to be examined further. One employee was treated inside the actual theme park resort, and the other was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. The Disneyland Resort is quite robust within its workforce, with “The Happiest Place on Earth” employing around 30,000 cast members, a number that now surpasses pre-COVID numbers. The incident occurred after Disneyland had closed for the night around 2 a.m.

December is one of the busiest times of the month for any theme park, and the Disney theme parks are no exception. Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are currently in the midst of the busy holiday season, with large crowds of guests visiting for Christmas and New Year’s. Disneyland is home to two theme parks, Disney California Adventure and the original Disneyland Park. Guests wishing to experience all of the most iconic Disney dark rides and attractions, like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Peter Pan’s Flight, will find them at Disneyland Park. The resort opened in 1955 and is often considered the best theme park in the country. Disneyland also features Downtown Disney.

Per the report, the Anaheim Fire HazMat team is currently investigating the incident, with more information to be released soon.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more information as it becomes available.