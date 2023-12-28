Universal Orlando Reaches Sell-Out Ahead of New Year’s Eve as Ticket Prices Soar

Universal Orlando is reaching capacity ahead of one of the busiest weekends of the year, New Year’s Eve.

Walt Disney World has already announced that none of their parks have availability for tomorrow, December 29, and the parks have been consistently selling out their Genie+ options despite the record-high prices. December 30 currently only sees EPCOT and Animal Kingdom available for a reservation, while December 31, New Year’s Eve, currently only has Animal Kingdom available. Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park has also announced a four-day shutdown due to the cold inclement weather coming in, as has Universal’s own water park, Volcano Bay.

However, yet another Universal option has sold out. With the business of the weekend, splurging on a Universal Express Pass may seem like the way to go. In addition to a park ticket, adding on something like the 2-Park Universal Express Unlimited Pass would allow guests to skip the lines for the most popular rides as many times as they want. The Express Passes work like a FastPass or Lightning Lane, allowing guests a shorter wait time, for a higher price. Typically, the Express Unlimited Pass starts at $124.99 in addition to a regular theme park ticket.

As of yesterday, the Universal Express Unlimited Pass has sold out for today and tomorrow (as well as having sold out yesterday), with the pass currently still available for purchase for Saturday, December 30, for $389.99, one of its highest prices all year. With the amount of guests and higher wait times likely to come with the weekend, having an Express Pass will help guests cut down on their wait. It clearly seems to be a popular purchase for guests, considering its sold-out status.

At this time, regular park tickets are still available for all three days, so the park hasn’t quite reached capacity just yet, although it’s looking pretty close. Tickets are available starting at $126 per person per day, but we suggest you act fast if you’re wanting to visit but haven’t purchased a ticket yet. Stay tuned to Inside the Magic for the latest updates on park closures and capacity warnings for both Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World.

Universal Destinations & Experiences has just recently announced they’ve purchased land in the UK in the hopes of building a new theme park for its European and UK market. Although not much is known about the potential park, it’s just the latest in a series of recent exciting announcements and updates Universal fans can look forward to, including the new Epic Universe coming to the Universal Orlando Resort, as well as the Frisco, Texas, family park and the Las Vegas Halloween Horror Nights experience.

Are you planning to visit Universal Orlando for New Year's Eve?