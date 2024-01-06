Tragic Accident Ends in Death at Disneyland

A tragic accident on the Disneyland Drive onramp ended in tragedy earlier this week.

Disneyland Drive-Onramp Tragic Accident Ends in Death

Early Monday morning, a fatal incident unfolded as two vehicles met in a collision on the onramp from Disneyland Drive to the Interstate 5 Freeway in Anaheim. Tragically, one person lost their life in the aftermath of the crash, which included a rollover.

The incident caught the attention of the California Highway Patrol when a distressed woman reported the collision at 12:34 a.m. According to her account, a vehicle collided with her Mercedes SUV, resulting in a devastating overturn. Regrettably, at least one individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Disneyland or the Anaheim Police have not revealed any further details on the incident earlier this week. Multiple news outlets, like Newsbreak, also mentioned the story four days ago.

The unfolding incident is under scrutiny, with authorities working to unravel the details. The identity of the deceased individual is being kept confidential as the Orange County Coroner’s Office takes charge of the case. Road closures have been enforced to streamline the investigative process in response to the collision.

Law enforcement and emergency services have been prompted into various actions and requests. The California Highway Patrol (CHP), collaborating with local towing services, has initiated evidence towing. Additionally, the Orange County Coroner has been enlisted for support.

The initial report came from a witness who was driving onto the freeway, detailing that the involved vehicle overturned on the Disneyland Drive onramp.

The precise circumstances leading to the crash and any potential contributing factors are scrutinized as the investigation unfolds.

Inside The Magic will follow this story closely as new details emerge. Our condolences go to the family who lost that person in the crash.