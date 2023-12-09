‘Lizzie McGuire’ Legend Has Died

Stan Rogow, iconic Hollywood writer, producer, and music manager, has died at 75. According to Variety, the Lizzie McGuire producer died at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 7.

Rogow is best remembered for his television work, playing a pivotal role behind the scenes in Fame (the series), Playing for Time, Shannon’s Deal, Darcy’s Wild Life, Flight 29 Down, State of Grace, Afterworld, and Woke Up Dead. His film credits include Clan of the Cave Bear (1986), All I Want for Christmas (1991), Men of War (1994), and, of course, the Disney Channel original The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003).

Over the years, Rogow worked with multiple entertainment giants like NBC, Paramount Pictures, and Walt Disney Television. He earned three Emmy nominations for Fame and Lizzie McGuire.

The late producer is survived by his sister, Marian Levine, son, Jackson Rogow, and grandson, Vega Rogow.

A service for Rogow is planned on Monday, December 11, at 10 a.m. at Mount Sinai Memorial Park and Mortuaries in Los Angeles.

More on Lizzie McGuire, Produced by Stan Rogow

One of Disney Channel’s most iconic sitcoms, Lizzie McGuire, inspired a hit television movie. Hulu announced plans to reboot the show with original cast members Hillary Duff, Jake Thomas, and more, but the series was scrapped before production in 2021.

Despite its popularity, Lizzie McGuire only ran for two seasons. Sixty-five episodes were released from 2001 to 2004. Stars included Duff (Lizzie), Thomas (Matthew McGuire), Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Lalaine (Miranda), Ashlie Brillault (Kate), Clayton Snyder (Ethan), Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire), and Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire).

“Together with her best friends Miranda and Gordo, Lizzie gets herself into all sorts of hilarious misadventures and embarrassing situations,” Disney writes of the series. “Sometimes it involves Lizzie’s pesky little brother Matt or ‘queen of mean’ Kate or cutie Ethan. Join America’s sweetheart as she makes her way through the middle-school maze!”

Were you a Lizzie McGuire fan? Share your favorite memory of the Disney Channel show with Inside the Magic in the comments.